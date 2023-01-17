ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse denounces ‘the woke mob’ after Las Vegas hotel cancels his event

Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man who was controversially aquitted of all charges after claiming he acted in self defence when he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has condemned the so-called “woke mob” after several of his planned events were cancelled by the venues.Mr Rittenhouse, 20, has been something of a hero of the gun rights movement and makes regular appearances at both private and public events, since he was cleared by a Wisconsin jury. Two of the people he shot died, and a third was seriously injured, amid disturbances and high tensions that followed the August 2020 shooting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tracey Folly

Man loses vision in his left eye on the night before his wedding: 'He was in the military and never got hurt'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the military when he was young. He was stationed in India for a while when he was in the Portuguese Armed Forces. Nothing bad ever happened to him while he was serving overseas. After he was discharged, it was a different story.
NME

Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Fierce beauty: Ukraine to battle Russia for Miss Universe title

The next battlefield will be at a beauty pageant. Miss Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko, who will be representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on Jan. 14, unveiled her look for the contest’s National Costume competition: a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The Warrior of Light costume “symbolizes our nation’s fight against darkness,” read Apanasenko’s caption on Instagram. “Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.” The outfit — complete with weapon and body armor — sends the message that Apanasenko “carries light through the darkness that came to our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report

The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
