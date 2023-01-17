Read full article on original website
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
stcc.edu
DHE Commissioner Dr. Noe Ortega visits STCC
Dr. Noe Ortega, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, visited Springfield Technical Community College on Jan. 18 to address the Strategic Planning Task Force, tour the labs and speak to students. Dr. Ortega shared his thoughts on what is important when putting together a strategic plan. “You want...
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
Applications available for volunteer work in service to the city of Springfield
City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced that Springfield residents can now apply for the City Council's 2023 Working Groups.
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing
SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
Springfield City Councilor asking to reopen ARPA applications
Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield is calling on the city to reopen ARPA applications, saying some applicants weren't aware of the deadlines.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
spectrumnews1.com
Lawmakers and car dealers wait on RMV to implement temporary license plate law
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - An act relative to temporary registration plates was signed into law on January 5. It essentially makes the process of getting a new car off the lot faster instead of waiting on registration. Now it’s up to the RMV to implement the law, which was signed by...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
businesswest.com
Nicole Bercume Steers Her Father’s Company into a Bright Future
When Ron Bercume passed away in 2021, his daughter, Nicole Bercume, said there was never a doubt that she would pick up the mantle of leadership in Bercume Builders, the company he started almost 40 years ago. But it was a winding road that brought Nicole to that point, along...
Paulo Freire Board of Trustees votes to surrender its charter
CHICOPEE — The Board of Trustees at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to voluntarily surrender its charter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. Following the vote, Local 2322 of the United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers pleaded to...
thereminder.com
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion dies
SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno announced through a press release on Jan. 7 that longtime City Councilor Clodo Concepcion has passed. As of press time there were no further details. Concepcion was one of the first ward councilors and was elected to represent Ward 5 in 2009. He became...
Commercial ‘Gunn Block’ building on State Street in Springfield sold
One of the oldest commercial buildings in Springfield has been sold and plans are already underway to repurpose the space.
Snow and ice expected across Massachusetts Thursday into Friday
A wintry mix of rain and snow forecasted earlier this week is expected to douse Massachusetts Thursday afternoon until conditions clear up Friday, forecasters said. The snow and sleet mix will stretch across northern Connecticut through to northern Massachusetts, covering Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and northeastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Boston Magazine
Jane Swift and Me, 20 Years Later
"It’s been two decades since the former governor booted me off her front porch as a young reporter," remembers writer Joanna Weiss. "What I’ve learned about her—and myself—since then." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great...
thereminder.com
Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee
SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city’s trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
Bob’s Stores to open at the Holyoke Mall
Bob's Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.
