ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stcc.edu

DHE Commissioner Dr. Noe Ortega visits STCC

Dr. Noe Ortega, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, visited Springfield Technical Community College on Jan. 18 to address the Strategic Planning Task Force, tour the labs and speak to students. Dr. Ortega shared his thoughts on what is important when putting together a strategic plan. “You want...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing

SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
businesswest.com

Nicole Bercume Steers Her Father’s Company into a Bright Future

When Ron Bercume passed away in 2021, his daughter, Nicole Bercume, said there was never a doubt that she would pick up the mantle of leadership in Bercume Builders, the company he started almost 40 years ago. But it was a winding road that brought Nicole to that point, along...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Paulo Freire Board of Trustees votes to surrender its charter

CHICOPEE — The Board of Trustees at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to voluntarily surrender its charter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. Following the vote, Local 2322 of the United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers pleaded to...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion dies

SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno announced through a press release on Jan. 7 that longtime City Councilor Clodo Concepcion has passed. As of press time there were no further details. Concepcion was one of the first ward councilors and was elected to represent Ward 5 in 2009. He became...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Snow and ice expected across Massachusetts Thursday into Friday

A wintry mix of rain and snow forecasted earlier this week is expected to douse Massachusetts Thursday afternoon until conditions clear up Friday, forecasters said. The snow and sleet mix will stretch across northern Connecticut through to northern Massachusetts, covering Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and northeastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston Magazine

Jane Swift and Me, 20 Years Later

"It’s been two decades since the former governor booted me off her front porch as a young reporter," remembers writer Joanna Weiss. "What I’ve learned about her—and myself—since then." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee

SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city’s trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy