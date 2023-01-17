Tuesday’s winter ball updates: J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) had a sacrifice fly and came off the bench to catch. For the second time, free agent Yuli Gurriel met with the Marlins, reports Alejandro Villegas of Five Reasons Sports (Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase mentioned their previous meeting). There is serious mutual interest, according to Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer, and a deal could get finalized soon. First base is a thin position for the Marlins and they’ve been targeting contact hitters throughout this offseason. I’d expect the two-time World Series champ to be attainable on a slightly cheaper one-year deal than what Carlos Santana got from the Pirates ($6.75 million guarantee).

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO