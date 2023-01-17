ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
oakpark.com

Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension

The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
OAK PARK, IL
harveyworld.org

Buildings set for demolition in Harvey

The HWH secured the most recent list of properties in Harvey that the city will demolish via public records request. Here’s the locations for what properties are set for demolition, according to the Buildings Department. As of January 2023. 90 E 159th Street. 76 W 151st Street. 317 W...
HARVEY, IL
blockclubchicago.org

The Dinkel’s Bakery Sign Could Stay Put As Developer Moves To Make It Part Of Proposed Apartment Complex

CHICAGO — The sign from Dinkel’s Bakery has been saved — and it could stay in the neighborhood. Dinkel’s, 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., closed in May after more than 100 years in the neighborhood. Now, a developer wants to put up a six-story apartment building on the block — and the building would use the Dinkel’s sign, according to an Inside-Booster report.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side

Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
CHICAGO, IL
southarkansassun.com

Cook County Homeowners To Receive Up To $883 Property Tax Refund

Homeowners from Cook County, Illinois will be receiving up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds are for those homeowners who have overpaid their first installment taxes in 2021. Around 53,000 homeowners from Cook County, Illinois who have overpaid their first installment taxes in 2021 will be receiving a...
COOK COUNTY, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Site work continuing on Illinois Masonic Hospital expansion

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Site work is underway on a new medical expansion project for Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lake View. The project will include a new lateral addition to an adjacent medical building built in 2015, then later by a vertical expansion which will sit atop of both the 2015 structure and the phase 03A structure which will include:
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

The 2023 Who’s Who in Lake Geneva Residential Real Estate is here!

Our special annual issue shines a spotlight on those dedicated residential real estate leaders who usher their clients through every step of the process and deftly bring the transaction together. As publishers of Chicago Agent magazine, we present our Who’s Who in Lake Geneva featuring industry professionals who service both...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
vfpress.news

No Injuries In Major Westchester House Fire

Fire personnel responding to the house fire on Windsor Drive in Westchester Monday night. | Courtesy Westchester Fire Department/Facebook. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 || By Community Editor|| @maywoodnews. Westchester Fire Department officials explained in a statement that no one was injured in a major house fire in Westchester on Jan....
WESTCHESTER, IL
yieldpro.com

PEF Advisors acquires affordable apartment community for Seniors in Chicago

Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors), a real estate private equity group focused on preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets, announced its recent acquisition of Belmont Place Senior Apartments, a 110-unit affordable housing community for seniors aged 65+ located in Chicago, Cook County, Ill. “As one of the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy