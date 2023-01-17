Read full article on original website
oakpark.com
Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension
The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning Huge Expansion with Housing
The project will include rooftop and sidewalk cafe dining areas
harveyworld.org
Buildings set for demolition in Harvey
The HWH secured the most recent list of properties in Harvey that the city will demolish via public records request. Here’s the locations for what properties are set for demolition, according to the Buildings Department. As of January 2023. 90 E 159th Street. 76 W 151st Street. 317 W...
blockclubchicago.org
The Dinkel’s Bakery Sign Could Stay Put As Developer Moves To Make It Part Of Proposed Apartment Complex
CHICAGO — The sign from Dinkel’s Bakery has been saved — and it could stay in the neighborhood. Dinkel’s, 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., closed in May after more than 100 years in the neighborhood. Now, a developer wants to put up a six-story apartment building on the block — and the building would use the Dinkel’s sign, according to an Inside-Booster report.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
nadignewspapers.com
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side
Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
nadignewspapers.com
Work on apartments on former Mother Guerin high school site in River Grove expected soon
A developer is planning to break ground as early as this week for luxury apartments on 22 acres in River Grove where the former Mother Guerin Prep High School, 8001 W. Belmont Ave., once stood and was demolished in 2021. Project manager Ray Casali of the Sergio and Banks Group...
southarkansassun.com
Cook County Homeowners To Receive Up To $883 Property Tax Refund
Homeowners from Cook County, Illinois will be receiving up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds are for those homeowners who have overpaid their first installment taxes in 2021. Around 53,000 homeowners from Cook County, Illinois who have overpaid their first installment taxes in 2021 will be receiving a...
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City woman impacted by Bank of America-Zelle glitch speaks out
Bank of America says an earlier glitch that caused customer's bank accounts to show a zero balance has been fixed. But that's not the story we're getting from irate customers.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try
I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Site work continuing on Illinois Masonic Hospital expansion
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Site work is underway on a new medical expansion project for Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lake View. The project will include a new lateral addition to an adjacent medical building built in 2015, then later by a vertical expansion which will sit atop of both the 2015 structure and the phase 03A structure which will include:
chicagoagentmagazine.com
The 2023 Who’s Who in Lake Geneva Residential Real Estate is here!
Our special annual issue shines a spotlight on those dedicated residential real estate leaders who usher their clients through every step of the process and deftly bring the transaction together. As publishers of Chicago Agent magazine, we present our Who’s Who in Lake Geneva featuring industry professionals who service both...
vfpress.news
No Injuries In Major Westchester House Fire
Fire personnel responding to the house fire on Windsor Drive in Westchester Monday night. | Courtesy Westchester Fire Department/Facebook. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 || By Community Editor|| @maywoodnews. Westchester Fire Department officials explained in a statement that no one was injured in a major house fire in Westchester on Jan....
yieldpro.com
PEF Advisors acquires affordable apartment community for Seniors in Chicago
Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors), a real estate private equity group focused on preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets, announced its recent acquisition of Belmont Place Senior Apartments, a 110-unit affordable housing community for seniors aged 65+ located in Chicago, Cook County, Ill. “As one of the...
Giant guitar artwork arrives at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A rockin' new display arrived Monday at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet. Nicknamed "Gigantar" — it’s being dubbed the largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created. The display is 24-feet tall and came from New Jersey. The work was created by Shannon MacDonald,...
