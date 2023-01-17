CHICAGO — The sign from Dinkel’s Bakery has been saved — and it could stay in the neighborhood. Dinkel’s, 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., closed in May after more than 100 years in the neighborhood. Now, a developer wants to put up a six-story apartment building on the block — and the building would use the Dinkel’s sign, according to an Inside-Booster report.

