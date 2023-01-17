Read full article on original website
In LA, Vogue Club Members Celebrate the Inaugural Meet the Founder with Emma Grede
Last Thursday, members gathered in West Hollywood for Vogue Club's first-ever Los Angeles event, kicking off the brand-new series Meet The Founder with entrepreneurial wonder-woman Emma Grede. The British businesswoman is best known for her roles as co-founder and CEO of Good American, founding partner of Skims, and board chair of the 15 Percent Pledge.
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa Are This Year’s Met Gala Co-Chairs
In the blink of an eye, the 2023 Met Gala will be upon us. This year, the event—which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute—falls neatly on May 1 and honors one of fashion’s greatest talents: Karl Lagerfeld. The accompanying exhibition, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” pays tribute to the prolific designer, who helmed major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour will serve as the evening’s official co-chairs.
Filming in Los Angeles Drops Off to End 2022
Production in Los Angeles sharply declined to end 2022 as Hollywood slowed its recovery from COVID-19. But data recorded for the full year reflected that filming returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, which was a year of significant production decline. More from The Hollywood ReporterLos Angeles TV Shoot Days Decline, But Overall Filming Remains RobustUnhoused Sweeps Become Flashpoint for Film Shoots in Los AngelesBerlin Festival Extends Russian Ban to Iranian-Backed Companies, Outlets “Can we hold here, or will the pre-COVID downtrend resume?” said FilmLA President Paul Audley. “That is the question everyone is asking.” The quarter that ended in December saw 8,674 shoot...
The 15 Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Tonight, the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. This ceremony—hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler—honored the year’s best performances from film and television. Following last week’s Golden Globes step and repeat, the red carpet event continued on with glitzy awards style; voluminous silhouettes, in particular, proved to be the breakout trend of the night, with Hollywood A-listers embracing formal designs that were adorned with large ruffles or sweeping trains.
The Former Fashion Critic of Le Monde on Why She Left It All to Move to Australia and Start a New Career
If 2023 was business as usual, I should be organizing my regular international fashion weeks marathon. That’s what you do when you are the fashion critic for French newspaper Le Monde. But that’s not who I am any more. Last September, I became the merchandising director of Heart of Bone, a small but blooming Australian jewelry brand with a striking luxe gothic aesthetic. I moved to Melbourne and traded deadlines for days spent helping my friend Emma [Addams], the founder and creative director of the brand, to turn her delightfully crazy ideas into the best products.
A Closer Look at Elle Fanning’s Risk-Taking Critics Choice Look
Elle Fanning was undeniably one of the best-dressed stars in attendance at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards this Sunday. Fanning—whose Hulu series, The Girl From Plainville, was nominated for Best Limited Series—chose an unexpected take on the 19th-century bustle skirt from Alexander McQueen. Perfect for a 21st-century It-girl!
This Just In! The 2023 Met Gala Dress Code Is Announced
In case you missed it, this year’s Costume Institute exhibition is dedicated to the legacy of fashion’s most hyperactive and prolific mastermind, Karl Lagerfeld—a polymath designer who put even the most adroit multitaskers to shame, and whose uniform (staunchly starched collars, Ancien Régime-esque ponytail) became the stuff of legend.
Critics Choice Awards 2023: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
Tonight, the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are underway at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. This evening’s ceremony—hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler—honors the best performances of the year by stars such as Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Brendan Fraser, and Cate Blanchett. Singer Janelle Monáe will be presented with a special SeeHer Award, which honors a woman who advocates for gender equality and portrays characters who defy stereotypes. Meanwhile, Jeff Bridges will receive a lifetime achievement award.
Collection
Jenny Packham is no stranger to an Old Hollywood reference—her signature metallic gowns dripping with sequins and beadwork could have stepped straight off the sound stage of any Golden Age extravaganza. But this season, she turned her attention to a more unlikely corner of Tinseltown history: the pre-Code era.
Bella Hadid Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe—and Pulls Off Her Signature Platinum Blonde
Ever the shapeshifter, supermodel and style icon Bella Hadid can now add Marilyn Monroe lookalike to her repertoire. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old model of the year posted a fun video in which she can be seen modelling a peroxide-blonde wig with tight curls for a look straight out of a scene from the Hollywood classic, Some Like It Hot.
Welcome to Los Feliz: Jerry Lorenzo on His New Birkenstock Collab and a Fear Of God Milestone
There’s no point in dressing this up as an exclusive: so powerful is the Fear of God’s community’s interest in the brand that decks of its collaboration with Birkenstock have been circulating on social media since last year. Named the Los Feliz after Lorenzo’s home base in LA, the suede and wool felt slide—with that signature orthopedic Birkenstock footbed—is a handsome taupe or cement toned addition to the serenely neutral yet decidedly contemporary offer that FoG’s highly-motivated fanbase can’t get enough of. It is also, says Birkenstock, the first-ever collaborative design to be made in children’s sizes. The company’s CEO, Oliver Reichert, calls the line “an effortlessly versatile collection of elevated craftsmanship,” and adds: “The Los Feliz sandal is a sleek and tangible expression of both brands’ shared guiding principles of intentionality and inclusivity.” At the front of this month we checked in with Lorenzo as he prepared to share his campaign for the collaboration to find out how it happened and to hear a little more about his big, big plans for the year ahead.
The André Leon Talley Estate Auction Goes Beyond the Clothes
When longtime Vogue editor André Leon Talley died last year at 73, there was an acute sense of loss in the fashion community. His contributions would be missed, but perhaps even more so, his presence. The larger-than-life figure approached his existence as a splendid art project—even choosing to play tennis in abundant Louis Vuitton, as seen in The September Issue. Fashion insiders and casual observers alike recognized the tall, imposing man dressed in theatrical caftans perched at the top of the Met Gala stairs as an interviewer—often the only person the night’s A-list guests granted a chat to.
Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw Just Hard Launched Their Reunion
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw has many defining qualities: shoes, iconic writing phrases, a rent-controlled apartment…But chief among them is a love for returning to old flames. Well, a new set of photos released on Friday show the beloved character walking hand-in-hand with one of her most memorable exes: Aidan Shaw.
Kim Kardashian Now Owns a Piece of Princess Diana’s Wardrobe
The Attallah Cross—a pendant worn by Princess Diana made of square-cut amethysts accentuated by circular diamonds—sold for $197,453 at auction in London today. The lucky owner, who bested three other bidders? Kim Kardashian. “This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color, and style, which cannot...
Emily Adams Bode Aujla Launches The Long-Awaited Bode Women’s Line
Though Emily Adams Bode Aujla, founder of Bode, has now designed her very first line of clothing for women (which debuts on Saturday at the Paris menswear shows), it’s not the first time she has designed women’s clothes. Students of Bode’s short but wildly successful history will note that while at school—simultaneously studying fashion at Parsons School of Design and philosophy at Eugene Lang College—Emily and her roommate routinely designed their own clothes for the weekend ahead. “On Fridays, we would stay up late and make a skirt out of crushed velvet or something,” Emily remembers. Making women’s clothes, it seems, wasn’t so much a challenge as a natural occurrence. “It just came so naturally to me that I wasn’t as inspired by it.”
Humberto Leon Celebrates His New Hometown Restaurant Monarch With a Little Help From His Friends
Humberto Leon wants to let you in on a secret. The Opening Ceremony cofounder turned restaurateur is opening Monarch, a restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley, known for being a hub for excellent Asian American restaurants in Los Angeles. It’s a homecoming of sorts; his family owned a dim sum restaurant in the area where he worked as a waiter during his high school years. “We love coming here to eat,” he revealed during a phone call. “I always tell people [visiting] to come to this part of town. You’d probably never go on your own, but it has the most amazing Asian food, and so doing something here really felt like an honor.” He continued, “To offer something that we think could be a companion to the food that exists here is really exciting.”
Yes, Chef! The Bear Season 2 Will Arrive This Summer
Carmy, Sydney, and co will remain in the kitchen for a second season of the critically acclaimed FX drama, which will track The Original Beef of Chicagoland’s transformation into Carmy’s new restaurant, named The Bear. Who will be in the cast of The Bear Season 2?. All of...
Bella Hadid Proves This Is the Fashion Crowd’s Favorite Ballet Flat
It didn’t take Bella Hadid long to step into Miu Miu’s cult satin ballet pumps. After making their debut for fall 2022, paired with sporty separates on the runway, the silky flats have become a staple at fashion parties and on the front row. On Instagram, the super...
Elizabeth Peyton and Sander Lak Celebrate New Book The Colors of Sies Marjan
Last night, folks gathered at the Rizzoli store on Broadway for a conversation between the American artist Elizabeth Peyton and the Dutch designer Sander Lak, former creative director of Sies Marjan, to celebrate the launch of his new book The Colors of Sies Marjan. The tome, which gathers Lak’s color-filled years at Sies Marjan—the label shuttered in 2020 shortly after the pandemic began—features images from the runway and backstage, as well as artworks and other ephemera that served as inspiration for the designer.
