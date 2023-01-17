Read full article on original website
This isn’t an endorsement but there will be violence. It’s a prediction and when it happens, some will believe there are new folk heroes in southern Idaho. I’ve been getting plenty of feedback on the proposed wind farms that could dot our land. I’m writing this as I’m awaiting another update about the Lava Ridge site from the Bureau of Land Management. We’re just entering a 60-day public comment period. Yes, a handful of people in our valley may support the idea, but I’m telling you, it’s a tiny number.
The last few years have been extremely stressful for everyone, with the pandemic happening, the loss of jobs, the loss of loved ones, and the chaos of everyday life. Sometimes we all need a little something to help us relax and what better way than to have a good smoke? Many Americans smoke, and since the pandemic, it is justified if you didn't before but do now. We all know the statistics and the harm of smoking from school, but another side effect can be how it hurts your wallet. Smoking isn't cheap, and in Idaho, you might be surprised to know how much people are spending to smoke every year.
Racism has been and continues to be a part of our society, and despite the growth through the decades, there is still improvement to be made. Like women's rights, racial rights have progressed significantly, but still aren't where they should be in 2023. Some states are better at this and seeing racial progress, while other states continue to fail and have more work to do. When it comes to racial progress in the United States, which states are doing the best, which are doing the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
Racism is something that needs to be stamped out like a spark on pine needles. Northern Idaho is perceived by many in the state as being the worst region as far as white supremacy support is concerned, but these cretinous beliefs clearly extend to the southern reaches of the Gem State as well.
I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The number of people who were killed in traffic related crashes in 2022 fell 19 percent from the year before. According to preliminary date from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety (OHS), the total fatalities last year was 219, thats down from the 271 fatalities in 2021. “It is nice to see progress, but 219 distinct tragedies show we still have a lot of work to do,” said OHS Manager Josephine Middleton. “These deaths have a profound impact on families, friends, and communities. We want to work with partners across the state to prevent future tragedies.” OHS aims to eliminate fatalities due to motor vehicle crashes by funding traffic safety projects through grants. The application window is now open for Fiscal Year 2024 for programs aimed at the same goal. The grants can cover a number of safety related initiatives such extra law enforcement patrols, child seat checks, safety education for pedestrians and bikers, among others. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, and more information on how to apply can be found HERE.
Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers on Idaho roads will have an updated tool to help navigate weather, crashes, and other road related events. The Idaho Transportation Department ITD announced a new 511 app and updated website is on the way. The new app will feature new alert features related to travel, locations of oasis stops (locations with food, fuel, and restroom facilities), new extended forecasts and other new features. ITD said the new app will be available Jan. 23, and will need to be downloaded to replace the old one which won't work when the new app goes online. The website, 511.idaho.gov, will also be updated with the new features; the 511 phone service will remain. The new app will combine the trucking app with the new app and have the same features available to commercial drivers, according to ITD. 511 Idaho is the source for official travel and road conditions in the Gem State. The new app will be available where most apps are found. Users will be able to create accounts if they want to plan a travel route which will then show potential events or delays along that route. Again, the old app will not work after Jan. 23. About a year ago ITD updated the current app with new travel information and features.
ELY, Nevada (KLIX)-A 51-year-old Arizona woman was killed in a crash Tuesday on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely, Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, Dolores Oliva of Pheonix, was driving a Ford F-350 south on U.S. 93 at just before 5 p.m. when she lost control, crossed the centerline, went off the road and overturned about 46 miles north of Ely. Olivas was partially ejected and died at the scene while a passenger not wearing a seat belt was thrown from the pickup and had to be hospitalized. NSP said the driver had been going too fast for the weather conditions at the time. The crash remains under investigation.
Maybe we haven’t seen the impact of the snowpack in the mountains. The U.S. Drought Monitor has issued an update for Idaho. From where I write, south of the Snake River, it remains very dry. This follows some recent rain storms. Some of which were heavy. But isn’t a high desert always on the verge of severe drought? That’s why the early settlers decided to dig irrigation canals. With wooden tools!
You wake up one morning and look out the window and see a guy attempting to steal your car. Can you shoot him? If you believe it’s obvious he’s stealing your ride, the answer is yes! Do you want to shoot the thief? That’s another matter. You may believe taking a life over an item that can be replaced is something you can’t carry on your conscience.
The weeks are flying by and we are fast approaching the third weekend of the year already. The weather is set to drop a tad and there is a chance of some snow this weekend, but there is no reason for that to keep you inside and from having some fun. No matter what the weather is, there will be some events worth getting out to attend and check out this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
