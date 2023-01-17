Read full article on original website
Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Take Top Honors
The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The annual ceremony honored the year in film and television with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” lead television nominations with six. Chelsea Handler hosted the CW broadcast, taking over from actor Taye Diggs, who hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony. Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read the full winners list below, and click...
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Blows Past Competitors With Nine Noms For Annie Awards' Best Feature
What an award season, what an award season. After a long-gestating period, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" has proven to be one of the acclaimed director's most-praised works in years. Del Toro's take on the classic Carlo Collodi story took over a decade to come to fruition, with the "Hellboy" and "Pan's Labyrinth" director initially announcing the passion project in 2008 (via SlashFilm). After several starts and stops, including a period when del Toro even canceled the film entirely (via IGN), Netflix eventually stepped in and helped get his vision out to the world.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star
Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Channing Tatum Buys Rights to Ghost, Plans to Star in Remake
Channing Tatum has acquired the right to the 1990 romance classic Ghost, and hopes to produce and star in a remake of the film, which originally starred Patrick Swayze. The new came out during an interview with Vanity Fair, during which he was a bit distracted because (as in Ghost), he was actually doing pottery. Whether accidental or intentional, the pottery kept him from finishing too many thoughts about the remake, which will be undertaken by Tatum's production company Free Association. The original film starred Swayze alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Demi Moore, with future Scandal star Tony Goldwyn in a supporting role.
Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess
Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Leads 2023 BAFTA Film Nominations With 14 Nods
Seen as the main precursor to what you might expect on Oscar nomination morning (Tuesday, Jan. 24th, to be exact), the nominations for the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards have been announced, and Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” gained even more steam as a major awards threat, with an impressive 14 nominations in total. The movie equals Ang Lee’s 2001 “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” as the film not the English language with the most nominations in BAFTA’s history.
‘History of the World, Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
Netflix Catches ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook Ahead of Sundance Debut
Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories. The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the...
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell to star opposite each other in untitled, R-rated romantic comedy
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been tapped to star opposite each other in a new romantic comedy from Sony Pictures. The 25-year-old star, best known for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, and actor, 34, will portray love interests in the currently untitled movie, which will be directed by Will Gluck, according to Deadline.
‘Shrinking’ Trailer: Jason Segel Is an Unstable Therapist in Apple TV+ Comedy With Harrison Ford
During its presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, Apple TV+ revealed a trailer for comedy series “Shrinking” starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, which premieres on Jan. 27. The series follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Ford plays Jimmy’s boss, who runs the therapy practice. Also starring are Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell. Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein co-created...
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
The Winners and Losers of the Critics Choice Awards 2023
The Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, with Brendan Fraser and "Better Call Saul" among the big winners.
Taissa Farmiga Set For Ukrainian Drama ‘Anna’ From ‘White Noise’ Producer Uri Singer
EXCLUSIVE: Taissa Farmiga (The Gilded Age) will exec produce and star in the Ukrainian drama Anna, from producer Uri Singer (White Noise). The film written and to be directed by Dekel Berenson is inspired by his same-name 2019 short, which premiered in competition at Cannes before going on to screen at TIFF and other major festivals. It’s a contemporary coming-of-age drama that follows Anna (Farmiga), a Ukrainian immigrant who is training to become a sergeant in the U.S. Army. After weeks at the military base, and as the Russian forces prepare to invade her home country, she’s sexually assaulted by another...
