EUR/GBP Bearish Momentum: 0.95% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 0.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:07 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.631% up from its 52-week low and 5.284% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Novavax Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped by a staggering 29.42% in 10 sessions from $9.79 at 2023-01-03, to $12.67 at 14:58 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Corn (ZC) is $679.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 140348, 30.97% above its average volume of 107158.61. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Lumber Futures Over 17% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 17.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Lumber (LBS) is $433.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 39, 99.99% below its average volume of 20597875.38. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Falls By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.438% up from its 52-week low and 0.306% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
Copper Futures Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. If you’re wondering whether copper futures are a good investment, it’s important to remember that you’re taking a risk when you invest. You may have to accept a large loss on your investment, but if you can diversify your portfolio, you’ll be better protected against massive losses.
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,396.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is up over...
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
GBP/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 12:07 EST on Friday, 20 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.604% up from its 52-week low and 6.309% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Platinum Futures Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.6% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:04 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,047.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 995, 99.99% below its average volume of 11734705059.1. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,064.07. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.33% down from its 52-week high.
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
CBOE Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Thursday, 19 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.71. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.99% up from its 52-week low and 46.82% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.74% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) jumping 9.74% to $9.86 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.66% to $11,140.43. Rumble’s last close was $8.98, 51.51% below its 52-week high of $18.52. About Rumble. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform...
Nikkei 225 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,488.70. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.32% up from its 52-week low and 9.36% down from its 52-week high.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Went Up By Over 31% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) jumped by a staggering 31.2% in 10 sessions from $11.84 at 2023-01-03, to $15.54 at 14:46 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,949.47. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 34.81% up from its 52-week low and 4.65% down from its 52-week high.
