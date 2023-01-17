Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Illinois on Thursday
Indiana basketball (11-6, 2-4) battles the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 4-3) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
What’s next for the Browns and Jim Schwartz? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, choosing the longtime coordinator and former head coach of the Lions to succeed Joe Woods. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe open our podast by reacting to the hiring of Schwartz’s defense. Why was he...
Guardians, manager Terry Francona enter 2023 season under ‘unique’ arrangement
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The clock is running on January. Guard Fest is Saturday and pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona on February 14. Another season of Cleveland baseball is approaching and this one features a unique contract between manager Terry Francona and the organization. Francona’s...
Indiana Basketball Searches For First Big Ten Road Win Against Surging Illini
Indiana basketball hasn't won a game away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall since Nov. 20. The Hoosiers are 0-3 in Big Ten road games and play at Illinois, winners of four in a row, on Thursday.
Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 16): Illinois Wins Big At Minnesota, Edey Scores 32 At Michigan State
Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday by dominating the Golden Gophers on the glass in a big second half. No. 3 Purdue and Michigan State went back and forth most of the afternoon, but National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey sunk the Spartans' hopes with a late layup.
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota on Thursday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more
Federal judge finds poultry companies' chicken poop polluted Oklahoma's scenic rivers
A U.S. District Court Judge has ruled that nine poultry companies operating across parts of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma have generated chicken manure used as fertilizer that's caused excessive phosphorus runoff polluting Lake Tenkiller, the Illinois River and other scenic waterways in Oklahoma. The ruling by Judge Gregory K. Frizzell in the...
Bengals vs. Bills preview: An inside look at what goes into Cincinnati’s defensive red-zone preparation
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard’s historic fumble return was built by bricks and layers well before the play began. What will stick out about that play is the 6-foot-5, 260-pound hometown kid igniting a city that needed a spark the Bengals’ 24-17 wild card win over Baltimore last weekend. But that shouldn’t overlook everything that went into the during before and during the snap.
Guardians successes clouded by poor fan outreach, MLB marketing lapses: Bob Paulson
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Guardians 2022 baseball season concluded with cleveland.com sports columnist Terry Pluto writing a well-deserved article about their surprising and entertaining performance on the field. Since 2013, this franchise has had nine winning seasons, including six postseason playoff appearances. They have perhaps the best operations staff in...
Seven Guardians prospects named to Baseball America’s latest top-100 rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Right-handed pitchers Daniel Espino and Gavin Williams lead a group of seven Guardians prospects that rank among the latest top-100 list published this week by Baseball America. Only the Baltimore Orioles, led by top overall prospect Gunnar Henderson, have more players (8) in the top 100...
Super Bowl 2023 parties and celebrity experiences in Phoenix: Gronk, Shaq, ESPN and more
The 2023 Super Bowl is bringing some of the biggest celebrities, musical acts and brands to the Phoenix area ahead of the NFL's championship game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale — and locals and visitors alike are invited to party with them all week long. NFL legend Rob Gronkowski is hosting a beach party, and NBA star Shaquille O'Neal will be the ringmaster of a carnival-slash-music festival. WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella will mingle with...
Woke Wars, on ice: Ron DeSantis turns anti-Black, discriminatory agenda on the NHL
Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, is one of the leading generals in the Woke Wars. He recently battled the NHL and pushes anti-Black agendas.
‘SpongeBob guy’ David Hrusovsky looking forward to Guards Fest after rallying fans during Cleveland’s playoff run
CLEVELAND, Ohio — David Hrusovsky first wore his SpongeBob SquarePants costume to Progressive Field in August on a lark. It was a tribute to the walk-up music used by Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez that Hrusovsky did not think would catch on. “When I first put it on, it...
