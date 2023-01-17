Read full article on original website
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:54 EST on Friday, 20 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,730.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 158, 99.99% below its average volume of 5349571512.93. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Corn (ZC) is $679.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 140348, 30.97% above its average volume of 107158.61. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Lumber Futures Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 8.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Lumber (LBS) is $421.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 45, 99.99% below its average volume of 20721709.16. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.4% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Friday, 20 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,041.70. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2843, 99.99% below its average volume of 11576602836.29. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. If you’re wondering whether copper futures are a good investment, it’s important to remember that you’re taking a risk when you invest. You may have to accept a large loss on your investment, but if you can diversify your portfolio, you’ll be better protected against massive losses.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.42. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.38% up from its 52-week low and 47.56% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
USD/EUR Is 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.437% up from its 52-week low and 11.658% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 7.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,835.38. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.44% up from its 52-week low and 7.23% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,396.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is up over...
via.news
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT), East West Bancorp (EWBC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
via.news
Can the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Coupled with Falling Global Demand Impact the Cocoa Industry?
The cocoa industry is facing a perfect storm of challenges, as plummeting global demand and a war-induced fertilizer shortage threaten to sink cocoa prices to new lows. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has severely limited exports of fertilizers worldwide, leaving cocoa farmers struggling to keep their crops healthy. Meanwhile, weak demand has undercut prices, with Q4 cocoa grindings falling by 1.7% in Europe and 0.2% in Asia, according to the European and Asian Cocoa Associations.
via.news
CBOE Over 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.97% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.71. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.71 and 0.63% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.58.
via.news
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation, Holly Energy Partners, L.P., Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) 8.32% 2023-01-16 15:06:08. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) 7.36% 2023-01-13 23:13:07. Ultrapar...
via.news
The Blackstone Group And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – The Blackstone Group (BX), HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
