Texas only has two five-star signees in final On300 ranking for 2023

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On3 Sports released its final On300 ranking for the 2023 class on Tuesday.

It’s caused quite the stir across the college football landscape, and it also differs significantly from other major recruiting platforms. The final ranking dropped Texas’ highest rated signee, five-star quarterback Arch Manning, from the No. 1 overall player to No. 3.

The final On300 also shows Texas with two five-star signees, rather than the three five-star signees that 247Sports lists. Manning and Cedric Baxter Jr. are the Longhorns two five-star signees on the On300. Anthony Hill is listed as a five-star signee for 247Sports, but not for On3.

Another interesting tidbit is that wide receiver Johntay Cook is listed as a four-star signee on the final On300 as well as the On3 consensus rankings. The 247Sports composite lists him as a five-star signee.

Texas joins LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC as teams that have two five-star signees in the final On300. Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama have three or more five-star signees.

