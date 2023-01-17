Read full article on original website
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
Welcome to the World of Artificial Intelligence Programming
Artificial intelligence programming consists of using artificial intelligence to write computer code. Instead of manually programming algorithms and instructions to perform a given task, you use AI to automatically generate code that will accomplish that task. There are several ways to use AI in programming. One of the most common approaches is to use neural networks to generate code.
AI Headline Generation On HackerNoon
HackerNoon Headline Generator is a new tool that generates headlines for your stories. It pulls in your story content, meta descriptions, generated TLDR and human-generated headline. Trained using GPT-3 and T5, this feature produces a new title that (almost) guarantees that your story ranks well across the internet.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
Sign In with Apple + Expo React Native + Firebase + Mac m1
In order to create Login with Google and Apple on your expo app with firebase, you need to understand few things. You cannot create login with Apple without exporting the expo. app into a native app bundle. You will need an Apple computer, MacBook Air or a Mac Desktop with Xcode installed and an Apple Developer’s Account.
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
How to prevent AI from ‘annihilating humanity’ using blockchain
When he’s not working on hastening humanity’s rush toward the Singularity by creating an artificial general intelligence (AGI), Ben Goertzel plays in a jazz-rock band called Jam Galaxy fronted by a robot named Desdemona. It’s one of his many side projects, which naturally led him to try and...
The Fallacy of Strongly Typed Languages
During most of his career I worked as a Java developer and therefore this may be specific to the domains where strongly-typed languages are in use. Java is a statically typed language like C#, Golang, or Typescript and to work with the data, we have to declare the shapes and structure of the objects we will use. As I realized this is only sometimes the best approach in programming.
How Edge Computing Will Evolve in 2023
January 16th 2023 New Story by @michaelmaxeyzededa. Edge computing moves computing power and storage to devices at the edge of a network instead of the cloud or a central server. Industries such as energy, manufacturing and retail are adopting edge computing to optimize performance, reduce costs and gain efficiency. More businesses are starting to embrace the idea of using commodity hardware and running multiple applications on a single device.
From DeFi 1.0 to 3.0: Innovative Protocols Leading the Way
The first generation of DeFi primitives offered a slew of exciting ways for investors to have more direct control over their investments. But, these earlier UIs tended to be convoluted, and the governance practices were disorganized. DeFi 2.0 built off their predecessors, creating intuitive apps, straightforward governance, and increasing user engagement with this new financial system. Crucial DeFi 2.0 protocols like Convex and Frax built on Curve Finance and other 1.0 projects to provide new functionalities and solid infrastructure for future projects. This brought in a fresh wave of innovation, with new protocols building robust and sustainable ecosystems that can lead the way into DeFi 3.0. Examples: - dAMM is the first institutional capital markets platform emphasizing all tokens. The platform allows institutional players to invest without high fees and a lengthy onboarding process. - Sturdy Finance, where 2.0 assets have been integrated to provide borrowers high leverage and lenders greater yield than other platforms because they get a portion of farming rewards. - Aevo is a high-performance order-book-based DEX with all the features a pro-option trader would seek, including deep liquidity and cross-chain onboarding. These protocols exemplify the steady evolution of the DeFi ecosystem– each furthered the use cases of preexisting protocols and assets while also adding new and lucrative user opportunities.
Practical Cryptography with Go
If you have ever tried to implement basic cryptographic operations and yet you are a developer rather than a cryptography professional, things can become overwhelming very quickly. What algorithm(s) to use, what is safe enough, what is not safe, which implementation, padding, what type of key, encoding, and how many bits should the key size be? Rings a bell?
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
The Journey to Becoming a Rockstar Salesforce Developer
By John Vester @johnjvester.Information Technology professional with 25+ years expertise in application design and architecture.
Women in Tech Interview
By Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts @prompts.If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.
4 questions to ask when evaluating AI prototypes for bias
As a result, many companies are falling behind in building ethical, privacy-first tools. Nearly 80% of data scientists in the U.S. are male and 66% are white, which shows an inherent lack of diversity and demographic representation in the development of automated decision-making tools, often leading to skewed data results.
Scenario lands $6M for its AI platform that generates game art assets
Emmanuel de Maistre and Hervé Nivon think the problem is the application of the tech rather than the tech itself. While startups such as Stability AI aim to tackle a broad number of use cases with their generative AI, de Maistre and Nivon advocate for a narrower, slightly more focused approach. Their startup — called Scenario — lets artists and game developers create their own image generators trained on the specific style of their games.
