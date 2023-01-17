Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.

1 DAY AGO