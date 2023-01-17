ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Android Authority

A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year

The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Android Police

Best T-Mobile phones in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
Android Police

How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Android Police

It looks like Google is cooking up yet another new Chromecast

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The newest Chromecast, the 1080p Chromecast with Google TV (HD), is only a few months old, but we could be due for another new streaming dongle out of Google in the near future. According to 9to5Google, the latest preview update for Google Home makes reference to a yet-unannounced Chromecast with Google TV device. As for what exactly it could be, there's not much to go on — but we have our theories.
The Verge

Google’s Android clock app now lets you record your own annoying alarm sound

Have you ever wanted to be woken from a dreamy slumber by the sound of your partner screaming at you to get out of bed, or perhaps your parents nagging you to get up for school? Well, Google has just the app update for you. The latest Android Clock app on Pixel devices now lets you record your own alarm and timer sounds. Ideal if you want to be woken slowly to the calming sounds of whales or something a lot more chaotic.
Digital Trends

This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269

Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Engadget

Amazon has a big sale on TP-Link routers and smart home gadgets

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Apple Insider

CES Hands On: The best smart home gear coming in 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 CES, we went hands on with some of the best smart home products to launch outside of Apple'sHomeKit ecosystem. The smart home is continuing to evolve so while there are a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy