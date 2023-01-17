ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado winter storm: What to know about snow totals, timing and travel impacts

By Miles Blumhardt
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

As the latest storm approaches Colorado, the National Weather Service released updated information early Tuesday morning, including an uptick in snowfall forecast and increased impacts to the Interstate 25 corridor from Monday's forecast .

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday evening from just west of I-25 from the Colorado/Wyoming border line south to Castle Rock and east to the Nebraska/Kansas borders. The area could see 6 to 13 inches of snow with up to 35-mph wind gusts.

The weather service has a high confidence of the storm's timing, travel impacts and snowfall totals.

Here is the updated Colorado snowfall forecast for the storm Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Courtesy National Weather Service

Here is an updated breakdown of the storm, according to the weather service in Boulder:

Why this storm is not your typical January storm

First, January is not a big snow producer along the Front Range. It is the sixth-snowiest month in Denver. Second, when it does snow, it usually is dry snow.

Snowfall totals are reliant on the track and speed of the storm system, but models are favorable for a track that could produce more than a foot of snow in some areas east of Denver and 5 to 11 inches along the I-25 corridor.

The snow will be unusually wet for January, more like a March snow, or like the snow that fell there in late December. That's because the system is drawing up moisture from the south. That system will wrap snow around from the east back west, creating an upslope condition. The stronger and longer the upslope conditions exist, the more snow the I-25 corridor will receive.

Where and when worst travel impacts forecast to take place

This is the weather service's travel impact outlook:

Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday: Little to no impacts in the Fort Collins area, Denver metro and northeast plains and minor impacts in the foothills

6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday: Moderate impacts in these areas.

Midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday: Major impacts for Denver metro area, northeast plains and moderate for the Fort Collins area and the foothills.

6 a.m. to noon Wednesday: Major impacts for the Denver metro, especially on the northeast plains, and moderate for the Fort Collins area and foothills.

Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday: Major impacts on northeast plains, moderate for Denver metro and minor for the Fort Collins area and foothills.

For updated Colorado road conditions, visit cotrip.org/home#notifications or call 511.

These major highways are likely to be impacted by the storm

Major highways expected to be impacted, with closures possible, include Interstate 76 northeast of Denver, Interstate 70 east and west of Denver, U.S. Highway 34 from Greeley east to the Nebraska state line, Colorado Highway 14 east of Fort Collins and Interstate 80 through southern Wyoming from Cheyenne east.

I-25 impacts increase as you move south from Fort Collins through the Denver metro area to Castle Rock.

Denver airport could see significant snow

The Denver International Airport is forecast to receive 7 to 13 inches of snow.

It is advised you contact your airline carrier before heading to the airport, as the heavy, wet snow could lead to flight delays and cancellations Tuesday night into Thursday.

Updated Colorado snowfall forecast sees uptick in totals

The wide range in totals for locations is due to the variability of where heavier snow bands set up — a short distance can significantly change totals, and how long upslope conditions remain for some areas.

Fort Collins: 5-10 inches

Greeley: 6-11 inches

Estes Park: 5-7 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 5-7 inches

Boulder: 5-12 inches

Denver: 6-11 inches

DIA: 7-13 inches

Fort Morgan: 7-12 inches

Sterling: 7-12 inches

Julesburg: 9-14 inches

Holyoke: 9-14 inches

Akron: 8-12 inches

Wray: 7-11 inches

Cheyenne, Wyo.: 4-9 inches

