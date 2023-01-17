ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Gift the stylish Google Pixel Watch for Valentine's this year

By Amina Khan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bx1S_0kHnnIzU00
Gift the Google Pixel Watch for Valentine's 2023. Best Buy / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Though holiday shopping has ended, the gift-giving spirit remains as Valentine's Day 2023 approaches on February 14 . Gadgets are a great choice to gift any family member or loved one because it's something they can utilize on an everyday basis. Smartwatches are the latest hype, and those who have wanted an Apple Watch but have a Google phone can now live their dreams with the Google Pixel Watch .

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter for all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

At Reviewed , we find the best products that anyone will love and appreciate. For Valentine's Day this year, stand out as a thoughtful gift giver for the tech lover in your life. The Google Pixel watch is stylish and convenient and anyone will cherish it.

Valentine's Day gifts for him : 40 best Valentine's Day gift ideas for the special man in your life

Valentine's Day gifts for her : Clothing, accessories and treats she'll actually love

Google Pixel Smartwatch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpQ7Q_0kHnnIzU00
For Valentine's Day 2023, gift your loved one a Google Pixel Watch. Best Buy / Reviewed

This smartwatch has incredible features and a Fitbit inclusion. We tested the Google Pixel Watch and loved it for its excellent design, fitness features and crisp display. The Polished Silver model is similar to the silver stainless steel Apple Watch, but without the price bump. It also has neat health-tracking sensors on the bottom of the watch that are hidden when you actually wear the watch. The 41mm watch comes in four colors: Champagne Gold with a Hazel Active band, Matte Black with an Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver with a Charcoal Active band, and Polished Silver with a Chalk Active band.

Your special Valentine can get things done with Google assistant, maps, calendar, Gmail and more. They'll be productive while looking chic!

$350 at Best Buy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Gift the stylish Google Pixel Watch for Valentine's this year

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Save up to 20 percent savings on the latest Apple Watch models

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have fantastic news for those looking to lose some weight during 2023, as you can currently pick up a new smartwatch to help you keep track of your progress. Savings start with the Apple Watch Ultra, now available for $749 after scoring a $50 discount on its 49mm model with LTE support. This amazing smartwatch comes with a Rugged Titanium Case & Midnight Ocean Band, precision GPS, an action button, extra-long battery life, and a bright Retina Display.
ZDNet

The top Best Buy tech gifts: Headphones, smartwatches, drones, and deals

Buying gifts for tech-obsessed folks on your gift list can be a challenge. Fortunately, Best Buy has a huge selection of home audio solutions, laptops and tablets, smartphones and smartwatches, and more to make you the hero of the party. Got teens, friends, or co-workers interested in content creation? You can pick up a kit from Canon with everything they need to get started. You can even buy electric bicycles and scooters for more eco-friendly commutes to school or work.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Apple Insider

Get up to $300 off iPhones, Apple Watches & MacBooks at Amazon this week

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For the week of January 16th, Amazon is offering up excellent deals on iPhones, Apple Watch, and MacBooks, some up to $300 off. Our best deal this week is on a loaded 14-inch MacBook...
The Verge

Here’s how to preorder Apple’s new HomePod

Shortly after announcing a new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and a revamped Mac Mini, Apple has announced a new full-size HomePod, which includes a host of upgrades and will begin shipping on February 3rd. We haven’t reviewed the new model yet, but preorders for the $299 device are available now through Apple, Adorama, Best Buy, and B&H Photo if you’re eager to adopt Apple’s latest smart speaker ahead of its release.
seventeen.com

What Does MK Mean in Texts?

So, you were texting your bestie and they used the new text term "mk" in a message. You've *literally* never seen this before and have no clue what it means. You don't want to seem like you live under a rock, so you sprint to Google in hopes of finding the definition. Could this be yet another word that's been added to the dictionary of text talk? It is. If you're wondering: What does "mk" mean in text? Here's a crash course on how to use it.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

754K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy