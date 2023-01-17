Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Over 50 Injured in Peru as Protests Cause 'Nationwide Chaos'
LIMA (Reuters) -Dozens of Peruvians were injured after tensions flared again on Friday night as police clashed with protesters in anti-government demonstrations that are spreading across the country. In the capital Lima, police officers used tear gas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the...
US News and World Report
Brazil Declares Emergency Over Deaths of Yanomami Children From Malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
US News and World Report
Baker Hughes Misses Profit Estimate Amid Shortages, Inflation
(Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co missed a fourth-quarter profit estimate on Monday as the oilfield services firm navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Drilling activity picked up in 2022 in response to elevated oil prices but the pace remains slower than...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Mexico City Metro Exposes 'Achilles Heel' of Mayor's Presidential Dreams
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The second major accident in the Mexico City metro in as many years and a series of recent mishaps in the transport system have piled pressure on Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, one of the favorites to become the country's next president. The Jan. 7 train collision that...
US News and World Report
Taiwan President Tells Pope War With China Not an Option
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing. The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European...
US News and World Report
Britain Imposes New Iranian Sanctions Over 'Brutal Repression'
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain sanctioned more Iranian individuals and entities on Monday over the country's "brutal repression" of its people, including a crackdown on anti-government protests and the recent execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari. The sanctions included an asset freeze on Iranian deputy prosecutor general Ahmad Fazelian, who the...
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Poland Signals Intent to Send Tanks
(Reuters) - Poland will seek Germany's permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and will provide them whether or not Berlin agrees, its prime minister said on Monday. * Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
US News and World Report
Brazil, Argentina to Encourage Trade, Says Haddad; Plays Down Common Currency
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad played down the idea of a single shared currency between Argentina and Brazil late on Sunday, saying the countries were looking at ways to stimulate bilateral trade but not extinguish their own currencies. His remarks came after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Why Were Millions of Pakistanis Without Electricity?
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Millions of Pakistanis were left without electricity for the second time in three months after a grid failure on Monday, affecting nearly all parts of the country - from the capital Islamabad in the north to Karachi in the south. Here's a look at what happened, and...
US News and World Report
Norway Detains Former Wagner Commander, Lawyer Denies Any Plan to Deport Him
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police have detained a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway, but his lawyer dismissed suggestions that he might be deported to Russia. A Russian prisoners' rights group, Gulagu.net, published a recording of a phone interview on Monday with Andrei Medvedev...
US News and World Report
Former McDonald's Restaurants Reopen Without Branding in Kazakhstan
ALMATY (Reuters) -Several restaurants which used to operate under the McDonald's brand in Kazakhstan reopened on Monday with no branding to serve fast food under generic names such as "Cheeseburger", weeks after the U.S. company left the local market. Former licensee Food Solutions KZ said in a statement it would...
US News and World Report
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
US News and World Report
Indian Government to Borrow a Record 16 Trillion Rupees in Fiscal 2023/24 - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees ($198 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest budget priorities. The federal government's gross indebtedness has more...
US News and World Report
Crime, Inflation Hammer Support for Chile's Boric in Tough First Year
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Carmen Villegas, 56, a housewife in Santiago, was one of the millions of Chileans who turned out to vote for Gabriel Boric in 2021, propelling the young leader to the presidential palace amid optimism over his plans to reduce deep-seated inequality. But almost a year after coming...
US News and World Report
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
US News and World Report
Nigeria Seeks to Overturn $11 Billion Damages Bill Over Failed Gas Project
LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria was the victim of "a campaign of bribery and deception" over a collapsed gas processing project, its lawyers told London's High Court on Monday, as the country's appeal against an $11 billion damages bill got underway. A London arbitration tribunal in 2017 awarded $6.6 billion in...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Suffers Major Power Outage After Second Grid Failure in Few Months
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's national grid suffered a major breakdown on Monday, the power ministry said, leaving millions of people without electricity for the second time in three months and highlighting the infrastructural weakness of this heavily indebted nation. Power Minister Khurrum Dastagir told Reuters the outage was caused by a...
US News and World Report
In Mexico, a Reporter Published a Story. the Next Day He Was Dead
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Just after sunset on Thursday, February 10th, two men in a white Dodge Ram pickup pulled up in front of Heber Lopez Vasquez's small radio studio in southern Mexico. One man got out, walked inside and shot the 42-year-old journalist dead. Lopez's 12-year-old son Oscar, the only person with him, hid, Lopez's brother told Reuters.
US News and World Report
China Says COVID Outbreak Has Infected 80% of Population
BEIJING (Reuters) - The possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday. The mass movement of people during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday period may spread...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Key Takeaways From the World Economic Forum
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious...
Comments / 0