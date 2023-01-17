ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?

The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
batterypower.com

This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away

1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Ownership Made Trevor Bauer Decision

After reportedly exploring a potential Trevor Bauer trade for more than two weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to provide the right-hander with his unconditional release on January 12. The Dodgers were put on the clock in late December when an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension from 324...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74

Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Seeking Juan Soto-Like Return

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their search for a center fielder, one potential option emerged when Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates due to contract extension negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse. The 27-year-old remains under team control through the 2025 season by way of salary arbitration,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Free Agent Rumors: Kevin Pillar Signs With Braves

Among the various moves the Los Angeles Dodgers made last year to fill out their organizational depth was signing Kevin Pillar to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invite to Spring Training. Although Pillar spent the 2021 season with the New York Mets and was facing long odds to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cubs Swap Out Right-Handers in Pair of Tuesday Roster Moves

The Chicago Cubs swapped out a pair of right-handed pitchers Tuesday, claiming Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designating Manuel Rodriguez for assignment. Cubs Pluck Julian Merryweather Off Waivers. Merryweather was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland and then traded...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees linked to top remaining left field free agent

The New York Yankees have taken an extremely conservative approach filling left field this off-season. They missed out on the top free agents, including Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley, and even Michael Conforto, who signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees did retain Aaron Judge on a lucrative...
Yardbarker

The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears

From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract

Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy