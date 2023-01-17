ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brie Larson's fake tattoo sleeve post goes viral

By GMA Team
 2 days ago

Brie Larson is faking out fans with a sleeve of tattoos.

"The Marvels" star shared several photos of herself wearing an olive-toned bra, bandana tied around her neck, jeans and an arm full of fake tattoos.

"What it's like you've never seen temporary tattoos before," she captioned the carousel of images.

Since posting, Larson's faux tattoo debut has received the attention of over 621,000 fans and followers.

Many were into the looks, and some encouraged Larson to make the fake body art permanant.

"We've never seen temporary tattoos look this good," @crypticforevermore said. Another chimed in saying "But have you considered making them permanent. You pull them off exceptionally well."

While many were digging Larson's temporary tattoos, others weren't quite feeling them. "Don't do that to yourself please," one person said.

"Thank god those are temp," another noted.

Larson hasn't responded as to whether she'll ever make the tattoos real.

