SEAGROVE — When Asheboro Popcorn Co. moved to Seagrove, who would have thought that business would be better?. “We have parking here and a community of artisans sending people to us,” said Sara Holden, owner of the popcorn specialty shop. “It’s been really nice. Our customers don’t have to deal with downtown (Asheboro),” where the shop at 156 S. Fayetteville St. only had street parking.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO