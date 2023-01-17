Local Politics | Will the opportunity for new leadership in Montgomery County result in an open primary with robust debate or a coronation?

Read full article on original website
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
Mike Stack announces intentions to run for mayor, says Philadelphia Democratic Party leader
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. The race for mayor of Philadelphia is apparently expanding, again. Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady has confirmed former Lt. Governor Mike Stack made his intentions of joining the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Val Arkoosh’s Undeserved Promotion to Secretary of Human Services
January 17th marked Valerie Arkoosh’s last day as Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Her next stop is Harrisburg after having recently been appointed Secretary of Human Services by Pennsylvania’s new Governor, Josh Shapiro. To say the least, this is not good. As the sole Republican...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
Hundreds Weigh in on New County Park in Marple
County residents check out information and give suggestions for a new county park in Marple. Everyone had a chance to offer their vision of what Delaware County’s newest park in Marple should be. For 6-year-old Brendan Hayward, the future park at the former Don Quanella property should definitely have...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority rates rising
If your home or business is served by the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, be prepared to see a hike in your bill. As the municipal authority begins a series of multi-million dollar investments in its infrastructure, homeowners can expect to see an initial rate increase of 10 percent over the next three years, according to a BCWSA statement. The rate increase to wholesale customers, the authority said, will be about 16 percent.
16-Year-Old Collegeville Student Co-Founds National Political Analytics Firm
Patriot Polling — a nonpartisan firm gauging voter sentiment — aims to fill two statistical voids identified by its two founders: faulty analyses and unfocused demographics. Wakisha Bailey covered their solution for CBS Philadelphia. The firm’s leaders, Arhan Kaul and Lucca Ruggieri, are especially attuned to emerging voting...
Mastriano Joins Giordano to Discuss Campaign: "I Don't Buy That a 'No Exceptions' Candidate Can't Win"
In today’s third hour, Dom welcomes back Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, former gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, to discuss and reflect upon his campaign against now Governor Josh Shapiro.
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
WGME
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Dept. of Public Health issues finding of 'immediate jeopardy' for Newtown nursing home
The Department of Public Health confirmed to News 12 it issued a finding of immediate jeopardy on Friday, Jan. 13 in the facility, which indicates the state found conditions that could cause serious harm or death.
Philly mayoral candidates talk Black economic opportunities at candidate forum
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. Nearly a dozen people are running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor, including multiple former City Council members, a pastor, and a grocery store magnate. On Sunday night, the...
Collegeville Trooper’s Response to Gun Violence: ‘One Percent Rambo; 99 Percent Mr. Rogers’
Benjamin Brooks, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper who lives in Collegeville, believes that de-escalating conflict before it spirals into rage and violence is key to solving Philadelphia’s gun problem, reported Lynette Hazelton for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Montgomery County Community College’s ‘Racism in America’ Series Return Targets Race, Class, and Gender Oppression
Montgomery County Community College and its Arts and Culture office announce the return of the Richard K. Bennett Distinguished Lectureship for Social Peace and Justice Series presentation “Racism in America,” for its third season.
phillygrub.blog
Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign
Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
billypenn.com
Pressure is mounting for the judge who jailed Meek Mill to resign. She’s already been stripped of criminal cases.
A week after Meek Mill received a gubernatorial pardon for the 15-year-old charge that famously landed him in jail after he popped a wheelie, pressure is mounting for the judge who put him behind bars to resign. Judge Genece Brinkley, who had sentenced the Philadelphia rapper born Robert Rihmeek Williams...
FOX43.com
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences agrees to merger with Saint Joseph's University
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences has agreed to become part of Saint Joseph's University, leaders from the Lancaster-based school announced Thursday. The merger will expand both Saint Joseph’s geographic reach beyond Philadelphia and its academic portfolio with more than 20 nursing and allied health programs...
Bystander initially alerted police to body of missing Montgomery County mom, coroner says
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3. Her cause of death is not yet known.
