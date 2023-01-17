ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
massrealty

How Do Appraisal Gaps Work in Real Estate

There are many things that buyers need to research when buying a home. At the top of the list of importance is the correct amount to offer to pay for the home. In real estate, there is not always an exact science to offering the right amount. Leaning on the assistance of a real estate agent can help, but even that is not foolproof.
GOBankingRates

6 Investing Moves for Millennials in 2023

Still looking for a new year's resolution? Taking steps toward financial freedom and growing your wealth is a undoubtedly savvy move to make in 2023. For millennials in their late 20s to 30s, this...
24/7 Wall St.

Farmers Insurance Is the Most Hated Insurance Company in America

Farmers Insurance is well known for its TV commercials that feature widely acclaimed actor J.K. Simmons. He appears as a kindly insurance company executive who wants people to have better insurance for less money. If the reason for the marketing is to get people to think better of Farmers, it has not worked. According to […]
Apartment Therapy

5 Tips for Finding a Cheap Apartment, According to Leasing Agents

Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. According to Liesa Miller, regional property manager with Burkentine Real Estate Group, you should allocate 30 percent of your salary to housing costs like rent and utilities. But with this year’s rental market — increased amounts of renters according to Matt Laricy, managing broker at Laricy, and a flurry of landlords raising rents — it can be difficult to find something that fits into your price range. If you want to find a cheap rental that’s just as good as some of the more expensive spots, follow these guidelines.
AOL Corp

Housing Market: Factors Retirees Should Consider Before Paying Off Mortgage or Selling

While finding peace and contentment in a “forever home” is the dream of many American adults, retirees are increasingly seeking experiences rather than possessions. Living the lifestyle you deserve might mean making a tough decision between selling your home and paying the mortgage off. Learn: With a Recession...
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023, According to Realtor.com

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
NEW JERSEY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Small Education Businesses Are Struggling the Most to Pay Rent

Paying rent is part of doing business in most industries. Though some companies had hoped that the work-from-home model would eliminate rent, more and more companies have been calling employees back to offices. Across all small businesses, the sector that has been finding paying ongoing rent most challenging is schools. The problem with rent payments […]
Business Insider

PNC Bank personal loans review

How long does it take to get money from Rocket Loans?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
KXLY

What will charitable giving look like in 2023?

If you asked most people what would happen in 2022, the vast majority would not have been able to predict the financial roller coaster that was 2022, or that charitable giving would remain strong. From 40-year highs in inflation and increasing prices in Treasury yields, to volatility in the stock market, “uncertainty” could have been the word of the year. If 2022 brought fresh humility, then we should certainly utilize it as we set expectations for 2023.
ValueWalk

How To Get Rich Through Investing

If you want to be rich, many financial experts will suggest you invest. You can become rich in other ways than investing, of course, such as inventing something useful or starting a business. But the genius behind investing is that the money you earn is passive income. While you’re working...
millennialmoney.com

Best Compound Interest Accounts

Overlooking the benefit of compound interest is like throwing money out the window. Even if you only invest money in a savings account for the compound interest, you’re letting your money earn money. It’s the smartest financial decision you can make. If you aren’t taking advantage of compound...

Comments / 0

Community Policy