Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. According to Liesa Miller, regional property manager with Burkentine Real Estate Group, you should allocate 30 percent of your salary to housing costs like rent and utilities. But with this year’s rental market — increased amounts of renters according to Matt Laricy, managing broker at Laricy, and a flurry of landlords raising rents — it can be difficult to find something that fits into your price range. If you want to find a cheap rental that’s just as good as some of the more expensive spots, follow these guidelines.

3 DAYS AGO