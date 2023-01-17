Read full article on original website
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners
Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious. The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia. The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that...
What It’s Like to Stay at Corazon Cabo, the Luxe Resort Nestled in One of Mexico’s Most Idyllic Beaches
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa Describe the property in three words: Artsy. Modern. Chic. What’s the Deal?At the center of Medano Beach, the city’s largest swimmable beach, the Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa debuted in the fall of 2021 with the largest beach club on the sandy strip,...
The Best Mexican Resorts to Visit
If you’re looking to join the millions of people who visit Mexico every year, you’ll likely want to know a bit more about some options for where to stay. Here is a guide to resorts in Mexico’s most visited cities according to a report by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism.
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
Two Cruise Ships Depart on World Cruises From the Same Port Today
For the first time ever, two cruise ships will sail simultaneous world cruises from the same homeport. The two MSC Cruises’ ships will depart from Genoa, Italy later today on 117 and 119 night cruises that will sail all around the globe. The two cruise ships will sail together...
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
A massive, luxurious Orient Express cruise ship is about to set sail
If you’re itching for a new ultra-glam travel experience (who isn’t?), we've got great news. Following the announcement that a new version of the classic Orient Express train route will launch in 2025, the same company is bringing its signature opulence to the seas with a brand-new sailing ship.
Are resort fees ever worth it?
The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, a Hyatt resort on 15 beachfront acres in Hawaii, is far from a place to sleep. There are multiple pools, including a lagoon and three infinity pools. As part of the resort fee, you can also take a stand-up paddleboarding course, use the resort’s snorkel equipment and GoPro action camera and maybe even learn ukulele, hula or mixology.
US Virgin Islands Joins Caribbean Tourism Organization
The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) joined the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) as its 25th member country, said CTO officials. The USVI’s membership comes as “CTO seeks to refocus its mandate on shaping the Caribbean tourism sector of the future,” officials said in a statement. “The relationship between...
Hyatt Place Hangzhou International Airport Celebrates Official Opening
Hyatt Place Hangzhou International Airport, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Hangzhou city, is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as Free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings. The hotel has been developed by Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport Co., LTD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005003/en/ Because Hyatt’s efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7...
Visit Tampa Bay Launches Largest Out-of-State Winter Campaign
Visit Tampa Bay has announced its largest out-of-state winter marketing campaign in its history. The immersive, innovative campaign targets domestic and major international markets with more than $2 million in paid advertising along with public relations, social media and premier activations. Leveraging the Tampa Bay Effect showcasing the destination’s active...
Goway Secures Exclusive Spots For 2023 Japan Cherry Blossom Season
Goway Travel reports that it has secured exclusive spots in Japan for this spring’s cherry blossom season, the first time since before the pandemic that foreign travellers can visit Japan for the ‘hanami’ season. Currently, there is almost no availability for foreign travellers, with all tours and...
Universal Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World Introduces Power-Up Band
As Universal Studios Hollywood prepares for the February 17 opening of Super Nintendo World, the theme park is highlighting the new Power-Up Band, designed to enhance the visitor experience. The wearable wristbands sync with Universal Hollywood’s free app and complement the land’s many interactive elements. The Power-Up Band is available...
Paul Gauguin Cruises Launches Romantic Wave Season Deal
Paul Gauguin Cruises, a leader in cruising French Polynesia and the South Pacific, is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with a “Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti” gift package promotion for new bookings now through March 3, 2023. Deals Alert!. Available for all seven-night itineraries this year, the...
New WTTC Report Reveals Majority of Travelers Seeking Sustainable Travel
Sixty-nine percent of travelers are seeking out sustainable travel options, according to a report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group, in partnership with Deloitte, showcasing once again how the industry is entering a change-making period for travel from airlines to accommodations and more. MSC Cruises...
What Southwest Airlines is Doing to Avoid Repeating Winter Holiday Issues
Southwest Airlines President and CEO Bob Jordan released a statement on Tuesday about what the company is doing to avoid the number of delays and cancellations experienced by travelers during the winter holiday travel period. In total, Southwest canceled more than 16,700 flights between December 21-31. To reduce the risk...
