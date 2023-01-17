I turn, confused, to our guide Claudio and ask whether that aggressive drilling is coming from a jackhammer. He realizes that I’m serious and cracks up before telling our hiking party of three that there’s a tiny endemic woodpecker in a tree nearby. I’m not such a city slicker that I don’t know a bird from a power tool, but the percussive pecking is just so loud. Apparently, when you’re somewhere truly remote and all of those barely perceptible vestiges of human existence—the muffled backbeat of highway traffic, the puffy parallel lines of fading contrail, that sun-bleached candy wrapper—disappear, nature comes into sharp relief.

2 DAYS AGO