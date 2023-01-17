ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am not doing Dry January this year. I didn’t do it last year, or the year before that. But I do know, down to the glass, what I drank on every single one of those January days. Two post-new year amarettos on 2 January 2021; two glasses of prosecco on 9 January 2020 (if I’d known what was coming in March, I might have stretched to three); a lone bottle of beer on a Sunday in 2019.
We usually think of December as the final month of gift giving, and then January 1 comes and it’s all over. But as everyone who celebrates the Lunar New Year knows, there’s one more red, shiny holiday gift (or envelope) to open on…well, sometime between January 21 and February 20.
Do I love pastries? Yes. Am I immature? Also yes. Paczki, the Polish pastry most closely related to the American doughnut, are about to step back into the spotlight. As a traditional dessert to enjoy on Fat Thursday (February 18th this year), it's a sweet addition to the observation of Lent... but I still can't get over how they're made.
Having a party is great, isn’t it? But, nowadays, people have probably exhausted all the styles of this kind of event they can think of. However, a new kind of party is all the rage right now: the casino party. And not only are they easy to arrange, but they’re loads of fun too. But just how do you throw one?

