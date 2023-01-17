Read full article on original website
Woke Disney attacked by investor Nelson Peltz, wants CEO Bob Iger to stop wasting money
Nelson Peltz, whose daughter Nicola is married to Brooklyn Beckham, has launched a bid to secure a seat on Disney's board, accusing the company of being wasteful and badly managed.
Disney’s Worst Board Member
See why Mark G. Parker, who was just named board chair at Walt Disney, is its worst board member.
The War Over Disney's Future Heats Up - Disney's Latest Presentation Against Activist Nelson Peltz
Disney CEO gets deal
Fans of Twitter now have the chance to own a piece of the company's assets. The post Disney CEO gets deal appeared first on KYMA.
Disney Skewers Nelson Peltz As Lacking “Skills And Experience To Assist Board”; Reveals Marvel Chair Isaac Perlmuttter Backed Activist Investor
Disney came out swinging Tuesday against Trian Partners and owner Nelson Peltz, the activist investor who’s pushing a proxy fight to take a seat on Disney’s board. “The current board is the right board for Disney shareholders,” the company said in a filing today with the SEC. “Nelson Peltz does not understand Disney’s business and lacks the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly shifting media ecosystem.” The public battle has been raging mostly so far on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission where Trian filed a string of documents last week...
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
The latest missives from high-profile CEOs could point to a major new development in the return-to-office wars.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
If You Invested $100 In Netflix When It Debuted Streaming 16 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Netflix Inc NFLX introduced its streaming service to deliver content directly to personal computers on Jan.16, 2007. This was 16 years ago — a moment that could be construed as a tectonic shift in the company’s fortunes. Before Netflix emerged as a streaming goliath, it faced impending death,...
geekwire.com
Reed Hastings cites Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in decision to step down as Netflix CEO
Reed Hastings is taking a page from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates’ playbook in his decision to step down as CEO of Netflix. Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, announced Thursday that he will no longer be co-CEO of the streaming giant, but is staying onboard as executive chairman at the streaming giant.
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
Twitter revenue reportedly down 40% just when Elon Musk’s first major interest payment is due
Banks are in talks to renegotiate the terms of $13 billion in debt, which could require posting Tesla shares as collateral.
Disney board says activist investor Nelson Peltz lacks ‘skills and experience’ and doesn’t offer a ‘single strategic idea’
Peltz thinks he can "restore the magic" at Disney. The company's board strongly disagrees. The Walt Disney Company didn’t mince words in its response to Nelson Peltz’s campaign for a board seat, with a blistering attack on the activist investor’s understanding of the industry. “Peltz does not...
Elon Musk broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest wealth loss
Elon Musk may have lost the coveted title of the world's richest person in 2022. But the man surely did it in style as he set a Guinness World Record and lost an estimated $182 billion of personal fortune, the record keeping website confirmed. It surely wasn't that Musk set...
Disney’s Former CEO Exits With $24 Million
Walt Disney's former chief executive was rewarded significantly for his humiliating exit.
Disney pushes back on Nelson Peltz
Disney is taking off the gloves in its battle with activist Nelson Peltz, who says the media giant needs to restore its magic.
Warner Bros Discovery rolls out first HBO Max price hike in U.S
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery Inc (WBD.O) is raising HBO Max's ad-free subscription fee in the United States for the first time since the streaming service was launched in 2020, the TV network said on Thursday, sending its shares down 3%.
The Verge
Netflix’s paid password sharing to roll out ‘more broadly’ in the coming months
The era of Netflix password sharing will soon come to a close. Netflix has plans to enforce password-sharing rules “more broadly” toward the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company announced in its earnings report today. “While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to...
Twitter Revenue Plunges 40% as Top Advertisers Flee Under Elon Musk
Concerns over brand safety are behind as many as 500 advertisers withholding their ad spend on the social media platform in recent months
