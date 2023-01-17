ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

2 Florence 1 schools named finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Award

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two schools in Florence 1 Schools have been named among the best schools in the state by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, according to a news release. Carver Elementary School and John W. Moore Middle School were among 10 finalists for the Palmetto’s Finest Award, according to the release. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Florence 1 Schools creates student run market

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Special needs students from Florence 1 high schools are ready to work at the F1S Pepsi Market, an impressive store that’s housed inside the historic McClenaghan Administrative Building. “We check the drinks to see any dates and mostly count them to see how much we...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Fashion Week

This spring, the Grand Strand will hosts its first ever fashion week. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from areas such as Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, and even places such as New York, Florida, and more. Some of the events throughout the week are a Pop-up Vendor, a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

22 arrested in Florence Co. drug bust on West Lucas Street

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested 22 people in a special operation targeting illegal activities on West Lucas Street in Florence on Tuesday. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said they arrested the people for drugs, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and unlawful possession of weapons. Joye said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

These Myrtle Beach Soul Food Joints Prove to Be the Finest

Getaways to the Grand Strand can become a culinary crusade. And not just for the finest calabash seafood or Carolina barbecue. Soul food brings families together, and a family vacation is the perfect time for it. Whether you head to the restaurant or order takeout, you’re in for a treat.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police respond to crash on Highway 501; all lanes blocked

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police responded to a crash Thursday evening along Highway 501 Bypass, according to the police department. The crash happened on Highway 501 Bypass near Lake Busbee, according to police. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as all lanes are blocked, according to police. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras […]
CONWAY, SC
local21news.com

South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Southbound Interstate 95 in Florence County back open after 3 tractor trailers involved in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the West Palmetto Street interchange in Florence County have been reopened after an overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes were shut down at exit 157, but reopened shortly after 8 a.m., according to SCDOT’s traffic-monitoring […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy