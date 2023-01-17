Read full article on original website
2 Florence 1 schools named finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Award
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two schools in Florence 1 Schools have been named among the best schools in the state by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, according to a news release. Carver Elementary School and John W. Moore Middle School were among 10 finalists for the Palmetto’s Finest Award, according to the release. […]
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Florence 1 Schools creates student run market
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Special needs students from Florence 1 high schools are ready to work at the F1S Pepsi Market, an impressive store that’s housed inside the historic McClenaghan Administrative Building. “We check the drinks to see any dates and mostly count them to see how much we...
New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WMBF
Warrants: Florence man pistol-whipped, pointed gun at victim in Myrtle Beach assault
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is facing charges in connection to an assault at a Myrtle Beach resort nearly two years ago. Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Severn Godbolt is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WMBF
4th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fourth person has been charged after a Florence man was allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Nichol Caraway was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Trey Lee Montrose.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Fashion Week
This spring, the Grand Strand will hosts its first ever fashion week. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from areas such as Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, and even places such as New York, Florida, and more. Some of the events throughout the week are a Pop-up Vendor, a...
Troopers seek information about deadly hit-and-run in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently seeking information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 9 in Florence County, according to a news release. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on East Ashby Road near North Irby Street in Florence County, according to the release. The name of […]
wpde.com
22 arrested in Florence Co. drug bust on West Lucas Street
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested 22 people in a special operation targeting illegal activities on West Lucas Street in Florence on Tuesday. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said they arrested the people for drugs, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and unlawful possession of weapons. Joye said...
A Sumter woman lost all of her belongings in a house fire. Now, her community is rallying around her with donations and clean-up efforts.
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is rallying around a woman who lost her home to a fire on Sunday. From clothes to money, residents are trying to help. "It was horrible," Wanda Rogers explained, tearfully. "It was just the worst thing I ever seen." Rogers was watching TV...
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
paradiseresortmb.com
These Myrtle Beach Soul Food Joints Prove to Be the Finest
Getaways to the Grand Strand can become a culinary crusade. And not just for the finest calabash seafood or Carolina barbecue. Soul food brings families together, and a family vacation is the perfect time for it. Whether you head to the restaurant or order takeout, you’re in for a treat.
Conway police respond to crash on Highway 501; all lanes blocked
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police responded to a crash Thursday evening along Highway 501 Bypass, according to the police department. The crash happened on Highway 501 Bypass near Lake Busbee, according to police. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as all lanes are blocked, according to police. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras […]
WYFF4.com
SC man accused of killing NC woman he met on social media, police say
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police say a South Carolina man is behind bars in Myrtle Beach accused of killing a woman he met online. Police in Wilmington, North Carolina, say KC Johnson was reported missing on Saturday but was killed on Friday in Wilmington. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
local21news.com
South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
Southbound Interstate 95 in Florence County back open after 3 tractor trailers involved in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the West Palmetto Street interchange in Florence County have been reopened after an overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes were shut down at exit 157, but reopened shortly after 8 a.m., according to SCDOT’s traffic-monitoring […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina sheriff's office warns of fake money being used at businesses
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Movie prop money is popping up at businesses inone South Carolina county and the sheriff's office has put out a warning. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. The sheriff's office in Marion County posted the warning on Facebook. They are encouraging...
2 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash in Darlington County, SCHP says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Highway 403 near Pocket Road at about 6:45 a.m. when two vehicles crashed head-on, according to the SCHP. The drivers of both vehicles were killed, […]
WMBF
This year is a big one for Dagwood’s Deli and Bumstead’s Pub
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwood’s Deli food can get you started and enjoy your favorite sporting event on one of their 59 flat screen TV’s which includes booth dining with your own flat screen TV in your booth. Don’t forget you can also enjoy a game of...
