890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
890kdxu.com
The New Look Utah Flag: It’s Just a Flag, Right?
If you've been watching social media in the past couple of weeks, there's been a big flap over the new Utah state flag. One commenter said, " I've been all over this state of ours and I haven't had one single person say they like the new flag design better than the old flag."
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
castlecountryradio.com
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
a-z-animals.com
Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
ksl.com
Transgender surgeries, puberty blockers: What will Utah lawmakers do?
SALT LAKE CITY — On the emotional last night of the Utah Legislature's 2022 general session, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox became visibly upset when he was blindsided by a final-hour vote that hijacked a bill his administration and LGBTQ advocates had been negotiating. Lawmakers instead passed an all-out ban...
kjzz.com
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
890kdxu.com
Are These REALLY The Most Desired Professions In Southern Utah????
If there are no rules, stipulations or anything holding you back...... It gets your wheels spinnin' doesn't it? I thought about it for a long time. I just kept thinking about all the things I want to do, not how I would be something different. I would take my family on vacations all over the world. So what would I need to do to be able to do that? Make more money. A lot more. The other thing I kept thinking about is what kind of older person I want to be. I am a lot like Cat Country 107.3 & 94.9 listener, Danny Gray who wants to be the "Get off my lawn" guy.
Utah settles lawsuit over millions in grant fraud
The state of Utah is seeking to settle a lawsuit alleging millions of dollars in grant fraud involving numerous public safety agencies and officials.
saltlakemagazine.com
Let Your New Utah Flag Fly
There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
utahstories.com
Inclusion of LBGTQ Community in Utah’s Public Schools
“Lowering Utah’s staggering student suicide rate through an inclusive educational environment is not, and should not be considered inherently political.”. That was part of a statement from Utah high school student Em Jenkins speaking at a Utah State Board of Education (USBE) meeting in January of this year. Jenkins was advocating for the use of students’ preferred pronouns in schools, as well as the freedom to display LGBTQ flags and symbols in school.
upr.org
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
ksub590.com
Wait. I didn’t know these celebs were from Utah
Now that I’ve lived in Utah for almost 2 decades, I’m told that almost makes me a native. But as I get to know more about the state we love, I continue to find surprises. As I roll out these surprises, my “native” status goes away as real natives ask, “Did you NOT know that?” So, let’s see if any of these are a surprise to you.
kslnewsradio.com
Proposed change to conversion therapy law concerns LGBTQ+ advocates
SALT LAKE CITY– A proposed bill would change the definition of conversion therapy for doctors and practitioners in Utah. But some equality groups say it would open the door for the practice to be legal again. A bill to to ban conversion therapy—practice used to try to change sexual...
kjzz.com
Utah lawmakers to consider resolution that would move date to celebrate Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A resolution proposed by a Utah lawmaker encourages communities in the state to celebrate Halloween on the same day of the week each year. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Cullimore proposed that rather than celebrate the holiday on Oct. 31, which could fall on any day of the week, trick-or-treating should be recognized on the last Friday in October.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah doctor, three others charged for COVID-19 fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah doctor, as well as two of his employees and his neighbor, were charged federally for allegedly running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme, destroying legitimate vaccine doses and administering saline shots to minors. Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, as well as Kari...
usu.edu
State Climate Officer Explains the Winter Snow Surge and What it Means for Utah's Water Future
LOGAN, Utah — As the popular holiday song goes, many Utahns were dreaming of a White Christmas. Mother nature seemed all too happy to oblige this season, with that dream turning into a nightmare at times with icy road conditions, power outages and several feet of snow needing to be shoveled.
kslnewsradio.com
Inflation slowing, but Utah families still having to make adjustments
RIVERDALE, Utah — Inflation is slowing, but some Utah families are still feeling the sting. Riverdale mom Becca Wiser is an accountant, and she keeps track of her family’s finances a little more closely than the average person. According to Wiser, she’s spending about $200 more a month on groceries compared to what she was spending a year ago.
