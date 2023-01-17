ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29

The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
25 Best Mardi Gras Recipes to Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday

Ah, Mardi Gras. Even if you've never visited the vibrant city of New Orleans, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Big Easy's notorious annual tradition. For more than 130 years, the celebration has taken place in the weeks leading up to Ash Wednesday, with the biggest celebration happening on Shrove Tuesday (otherwise known as Fat Tuesday). If you're looking to get into the festivities by hosting your own Mardi Gras party or planning a special dinner for the day, we have the best Mardi Gras food recipes to try this year.
Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter

SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
Ian McNulty: Vietnamese home cooking, street food abounds at Tet Festival in New Orleans

It was a fog-clung night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The journey was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation in store for us walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
How to use Uber during Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Editor's note: This archive Mardi Gras guide is part of a series of stories originally published in previous years. The story has been re-published with the latest information. Uber issued a Mardi Gras guide in 2022 for using the ride-hailing app to get around New Orleans during Carnival. Remember whether...
Creole White Beans with Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
Where To Get Mardi Gras King Cake | The Best King Cake Bakeries in New Orleans

It's finally the time of year when you can indulge in some sweet, cinnamon-y king cake! The traditional New Orleans confection is supposed to be eaten only during carnival season from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras Day, but that still doesn't stop some people from enjoying it all year long. The king cake wars are real, and it's hard to choose a favorite with all of the options available. These bakeries tend to be the top of the list when it comes to talking about who makes the best king cake.
