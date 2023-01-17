Read full article on original website
BBC
Ben Youngs: England scrum-half not taking ambitions of fourth World Cup for granted
He has earned more England caps than any man and has just been called up to the national squad by a head coach he won a Premiership title with just months ago, yet Ben Youngs refuses to take his ambitions of playing in a fourth World Cup for granted. On...
Scotland won’t be affected by Gregor Townsend uncertainty, claims former captain
Former Scotland captain John Barclay is confident uncertainty over Gregor Townsend’s future will not have any adverse impact on the national team’s fortunes in the upcoming Six Nations.The head coach is out of contract after the World Cup later this year and he admitted on Tuesday that there have been no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over whether he will be staying on beyond that.Barclay – who played for Scotland under Townsend before his retirement from international rugby in 2019 – insists the players will have no trouble maintaining their focus amid speculation about their boss.“I can only speak...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: 'Pressure' on Alex King over Warren Gatland's Rob Howley revelation
Former captain Scott Quinnell says Warren Gatland has put pressure on new Wales backs coach Alex King by saying he wanted Rob Howley in the role. Gatland said the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) blocked Howley's return following his 2019 ban for breaking betting rules because "the timing wasn't right". Quinnell...
BBC
Six Nations: England's Henry Slade available for tournament as red card overturned
England have received a Six Nations boost with Henry Slade's red card being overturned by a disciplinary panel. The Exeter centre was sent off for a high tackle in Chiefs' 39-28 Champions Cup defeat by Bulls on Saturday. However the red card has been rescinded, leaving Slade free to play...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
UK’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally launches Man Utd takeover attempt as he says ‘we have entered the process’
THE UK'S richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has entered the race to buy Manchester United. The Old Trafford club were put up for sale by the Glazers back in November, although they're still waiting to find a suitable buyer. But The Times have claimed that Ratcliffe has now confirmed that...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Snooker match-fixing investigation - 10 Chinese players charged by WPBSA
Ten Chinese players face match-fixing charges as snooker's governing body investigates the sport's biggest corruption scandal. The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match. In October, Liang Wenbo was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA). Nine others followed,...
BBC
Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England
Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland. The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup. However he can represent the country of his parents' birth...
World Cup-style added time set to be brought to Premier League from next season in huge shake-up to rules
WORLD Cup-style time-keeping could be agreed by football’s law-makers today - signalling a major change in the Prem next year. England’s World Cup opener against Iran saw 27 minutes of added time across both halves, with an average “ball in play” of 58 minutes across the 64 matches.
BBC
Warren Gatland: Wales coach hopes to have locks available for 2023 World Cup
Wales coach Warren Gatland says he wants Will Rowlands and Cory Hill to be available for the 2023 World Cup. Both could be ineligible with Rowlands leaving Dragons for Racing 92 next season and Hill playing in Japan. Wales do not select players with fewer than 60 caps who play...
Sporting News
Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co
Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
BBC
Rhys Webb: Recalled Wales scum-half a 'great advert' for resilience, says Toby Booth
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says Rhys Webb is a "great advert" for the importance of showing resilience following his Wales recall. The scrum-half, 34, has been named in Warren Gatland's Six Nations squad having been in fine form for Ospreys. Webb had previously been overlooked by Wayne Pivac, with...
BBC
Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding
Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
BBC
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
BBC
Scottish Cup: VAR to be used at Celtic, St Johnstone & Hibernian
Watch Celtic v Morton (Sat, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Mon, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. VAR will only be in use at three Scottish Cup fourth-round matches across this weekend after most clubs opted not to pay for the technology.
BBC
RFU approves reduction in tackle height for England community game to improve player safety
Rugby chiefs are to introduce a reduction in tackle height from 1 July 2023 in the community game. Players will only be allowed to tackle from waist height down, says the Rugby Football Union council. It has been introduced to improve player safety. "Evidence from our own research and from...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Rory Best 'delighted' as Jacob Stockdale selected for Ireland
Former Ireland captain Rory Best believes Jacob Stockdale could make an impact in the Six Nations after the wing was named in a 37-player squad. Stockdale, 26, last featured for Ireland in 2021 and missed most of last season because of injury. "We know when Jacob gets a little bit...
Whatever your view, Smith’s interest shows value of County Championship
At a time when cricketers bounce from one Twenty20 league to the next without much fuss – often halfway through, like cowboy builders yet to finish off the skirting boards – it’s almost reassuring that the idea of a player dropping into the County Championship for “three or four” matches can get plenty of backs up.
BBC
Leicester City set to sign Danish defender Victor Kristiansen for £17m
Leicester City are closing in on the £17m capture of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen. Kristiansen is a Denmark Under-21 international, who made 15 league appearances before the World Cup break. Several long-term injuries, including left-back James Justin, have been a problem for Brendan Rodgers' side. Rodgers says he...
