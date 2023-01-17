ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Scotland won’t be affected by Gregor Townsend uncertainty, claims former captain

Former Scotland captain John Barclay is confident uncertainty over Gregor Townsend’s future will not have any adverse impact on the national team’s fortunes in the upcoming Six Nations.The head coach is out of contract after the World Cup later this year and he admitted on Tuesday that there have been no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over whether he will be staying on beyond that.Barclay – who played for Scotland under Townsend before his retirement from international rugby in 2019 – insists the players will have no trouble maintaining their focus amid speculation about their boss.“I can only speak...
BBC

Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months

Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC

King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'

King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC

Snooker match-fixing investigation - 10 Chinese players charged by WPBSA

Ten Chinese players face match-fixing charges as snooker's governing body investigates the sport's biggest corruption scandal. The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match. In October, Liang Wenbo was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA). Nine others followed,...
BBC

Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England

Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland. The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup. However he can represent the country of his parents' birth...
BBC

Warren Gatland: Wales coach hopes to have locks available for 2023 World Cup

Wales coach Warren Gatland says he wants Will Rowlands and Cory Hill to be available for the 2023 World Cup. Both could be ineligible with Rowlands leaving Dragons for Racing 92 next season and Hill playing in Japan. Wales do not select players with fewer than 60 caps who play...
Sporting News

Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co

Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
BBC

Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding

Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
BBC

Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans

An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
BBC

Scottish Cup: VAR to be used at Celtic, St Johnstone & Hibernian

Watch Celtic v Morton (Sat, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Mon, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. VAR will only be in use at three Scottish Cup fourth-round matches across this weekend after most clubs opted not to pay for the technology.
The Guardian

Whatever your view, Smith’s interest shows value of County Championship

At a time when cricketers bounce from one Twenty20 league to the next without much fuss – often halfway through, like cowboy builders yet to finish off the skirting boards – it’s almost reassuring that the idea of a player dropping into the County Championship for “three or four” matches can get plenty of backs up.
BBC

Leicester City set to sign Danish defender Victor Kristiansen for £17m

Leicester City are closing in on the £17m capture of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen. Kristiansen is a Denmark Under-21 international, who made 15 league appearances before the World Cup break. Several long-term injuries, including left-back James Justin, have been a problem for Brendan Rodgers' side. Rodgers says he...

