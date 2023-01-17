ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres, Pegula Sports & Entertainment hire Roth as COO

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kHnimAX00

The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment have hired John Roth as chief operating officer.

Co-owner Terry Pegula announced Roth's appointment Tuesday. Wife Kim Pegula remains president of the Sabres and the NFL's Buffalo Bills, while still recovering recovering from what her family described as unexpected health issues that led to her being hospitalized in June.

PSE, which oversees the Pegula's holdings, did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking an update on her health.

Roth will report to ownership and assumes control of the Sabres' day-to-day business operations after spending the past 24 years at Fidelity Investments.

“Over the past 12 years of knowing and working with John, he has continuously shown exemplary leadership traits and I am thrilled to officially welcome him to our organization,” Terry Pegula said in a statement. “He brings to the table a vast wealth of knowledge and business experience that will greatly benefit both PSE and the Sabres.”

Pegula added that he will continue to work with general manager Kevyn Adams on the hockey side while Roth will help “continue to grow the culture” of the team. It was not immediately clear how many of Kim Pegula’s responsibilities he will assume.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Willie O'Ree becomes first Black NHL player on Jan. 18, 1958

(CBS DETROIT) - Willie O'Ree made his NHL debut on Jan. 18, 1958, with the Boston Bruins, making him the league's first Black player.In his career, O'Ree played 45 games over two seasons with the Bruins. His No. 22 jersey was retired on Jan. 18, 2022.Wednesday marks 65 years since O'Ree's debut. A portrait of the former athlete is being unveiled at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The 5-by-5-foot artwork features O'Ree wearing his Bruins jersey and holding a hockey stick with his Hockey Hall of Fame ring.O'Ree was born in 1935 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.According...
NEVADA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Schwartz lands new defensive coordinator job

Schwartz, 56, is best known for his five-season tenure as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013. He went 29-51 as their head coach. Prior to his head coach stint, Schwartz was the defensive coordinator of the Titans. He also has served as the DC for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
MassLive.com

Patriots assistant Nick Caley to interview for New York Jets coordinator job

The New York Jets are narrowing down their search for a new offensive coordinator. The Patriots AFC East rivals are focused on one of New England’s top offensive assistants. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jets are interviewing Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley today on Tuesday. Caley, 39, has been in New England since 2015. He came to the Patriot after 14 seasons as a college assistant coach. The Canton, Ohio, native was first an offensive assistant before being promoted to the Patriots tight end coach in 2017.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka

Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Bill O'Brien News

Bill O'Brien spent much of the late 2000's coaching under Bill Belichick in New England.  After 12 years away from Foxborough, a reunion between the two could be in the works - and soon.  O'Brien recently completed an interview with New England for the team's open offensive coordinator ...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC News

ABC News

993K+
Followers
205K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy