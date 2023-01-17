ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
BOULDER, CO
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out

There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
LINCOLN, NE
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment

Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
MANHATTAN, KS
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Heupel checks on five-star QB target

With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Penn State Transfer Portal Recap: Lions add five players, say goodbye to several during postseason window

The postseason college football transfer portal closed Wednesday, completing a 45-day process that saw hundreds of athletes find new FBS homes. Players will once again be permitted to submit their names into the transfer portal during a span of April 15-30, which directly follows spring practices across America (Penn State hosts its Blue-White Game on April 15).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Greg Newsome

In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they want to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason, I had plenty of people tell me we...
CLEVELAND, OH
5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list

The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Duke lands commitment from Three-Star 2024 ATH Landan Callahan

Duke Football landed a commitment from Three-Star 2024 Athlete Landan Callahan on Sunday, he announced on social media. The 6'0", 160 pound Callahan played both ways for his Reagan (Pfafftown, NC) High School squad, putting up fantastic numbers in his junior season, racking up 40 total tackles, 15 passes defended, an interception, a kick returned 99 yards for a touchdown, as well as a blocked kick taken back for a score.
DURHAM, NC
Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame

Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Boston College Lands Western Kentucky Transfer RB Kye Robichaux

Boston College landed a transfer running back, as Kye Robichaux from Western Kentucky announced his commitment to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The sophomore from Marietta (GA), ran for 496 yards and three touchdowns this past season for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 6.79 yards per carry. At 6-0 215 pounds, he gives Boston College a bigger back, who can block, run, and can catch the ball out of the backfield. Robichaux graded out at 74.8 on PFF.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
