Vernon man charged with arson in connection to Masonic lodge fire in Ellington

A Vernon man was arrested on arson charges on Friday in connection to a fire at a Masonic lodge in Ellington earlier this month, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Vernon police arrested 23-year-old Gino DeGrandis of Vernon on an active warrant at a location on Prospect Street on Friday. He was charged with third-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief by a warrant connecting him to a fire that did over $29,000 in damage to the Fayette Masonic Lodge No. 69 on Orchard Street in Ellington on Jan. 7, according to a warrant released by state police.

Emergency services were called to the Masonic lodge after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in the building. The 911 caller said he noticed the doorway closest to Orchard Street and facing the parking lot was black and had smoke damage. The caller said he noticed embers and flames about midway up the door jamb as he pulled into the lodge’s parking lot. He and his wife then noticed smoke coming from a vent at the top of the building. The witness then called 911, the warrant said.

A responding firefighter reported fire inside the door, door jamb and interior wall. The firefighter said he found the side door to the lodge on fire. Most of the lower door frame had been burned and some of the upper door frame began burning.

Detectives arrived on the scene and canvassed the area for security footage from the lodge and some surrounding residences.

A man wearing a black knit hat, gray winter jacket and black pants, later identified as DeGrandis, was videotaped walking on Orchard Street carrying an item close to his chest around 8:07 a.m., according to footage obtained by police. He is seen walking past at least two houses toward the lodge, where he then approaches the door holding a cup, according to the warrant. A splash of liquid is seen between the door and a retaining wall near where he was seen standing before he walks away toward Orchard Street around 8:28 a.m., the warrant said.

While processing the scene following the fire, a K-9 certified in the detection of the presence of ignitable liquids alerted police of the probable presence in three separate areas near the door fire. The detectives on the scene determined the preliminary cause of the fire to be “incendiary in nature,” the warrant said.

Police released images from the footage to the media on the morning of Jan. 8 asking for help identifying the man.

On the same day, DeGrandis contacted called 911 and asked for an officer to be dispatched to an address on Hale Street extension. He said he was a freemason and his mother would not talk to him. An officer responded and located DeGrandis standing in front of the address wearing a black knit hat, gray winter jacket and black pants, which police say was identical to the clothes worn by the man in the surveillance video, according to the warrant.

Police also received a tip that DeGrandis matched the description of the man in the surveillance video and had been at the shelter on Jan. 6 wearing the same clothes as the man from the news.

Detectives from Vernon police located DeGrandis on East Street in Vernon around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. Detectives spoke with him and seized a black Motorola cell phone. Police later seized a red iPhone with a broken screen from DeGrandis on Jan. 9 after he called and told them they seized the wrong phone. He became argumentative when police said his other phone would not be returned, the warrant said.

He told police he was a Freemason and joined Lodge No. 69 after moving from Michigan in 2020. He told police he went to the lodge on the day of the fire and “some lady” took a photo of him in the area of the lodge and “now he is on the news.” Police said DeGrandis offered this information without being prompted about the fire or the lodge. He agreed to provide a statement to the police.

In his statement, DeGrandis told police he was there on the morning of the fire, saw a fire near the side door near the parking lot and then walked around the outside to see if anyone was in the area but did not see anyone. He said he did not attempt to put out the fire or alert authorities of the fire. He also said he was in the lobby of the Cornerstone Shelter and saw a photo of a person on the news that was “definitely” him, the warrant said.

He also told police the clothes he was wearing on the day of the fire had been stolen from him by another person in the shelter, but he declined to report the items stolen when prompted by police, the warrant said.

The gray winter jacket and black snow pants were found by shelter staff in the recycling bin outside the shelter and turned over to police on Jan. 9. Police also seized a pair of black shoes from DeGrandis, who was provided with another pair by shelter staff.

The employee who found the clothing items confirmed to police he saw DeGrandis wearing them in the days leading up to the fire, the warrant said.

Another shelter employee told police that she met with DeGrandis on Jan. 6 to complete paperwork and take a photo of him as a part of a new shelter policy. She told police DeGrandis was wearing the gray jacket and black hat in the photo, according to the warrant.

On the afternoon of Jan. 10, police conducted a K-9 sniff test of the clothing and shoes seized during the investigation for the presence of ignitable liquids. The K-9 alerted police to the presence of such liquids on the left black sneaker and front-left pocket area of the gray jacket, the warrant said.

Police also obtained security footage from a Gulf gas station on Union Street in Vernon from the morning of the fire. DeGrandis is seen in the footage entering the gas station and making a purchase before exiting the store and retrieving a plastic cup from the trash. He then poured gasoline into the cup before re-entering the store to receive his change. He then picks the cup up from the ground and walks west on Union Street, according to the warrant.

Police met with a witness on the morning of Jan. 12 who told them the total appraised damages from the lodge’s insurance company totaled over $29,300. He said it cost that much due to the building’s age and environmental concerns.

Following the investigation, police applied for a warrant charging DeGrandis with arson and criminal mischief on Jan. 12.