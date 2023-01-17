ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Vernon man charged with arson in connection to Masonic lodge fire in Ellington

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A Vernon man was arrested on arson charges on Friday in connection to a fire at a Masonic lodge in Ellington earlier this month, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Vernon police arrested 23-year-old Gino DeGrandis of Vernon on an active warrant at a location on Prospect Street on Friday. He was charged with third-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief by a warrant connecting him to a fire that did over $29,000 in damage to the Fayette Masonic Lodge No. 69 on Orchard Street in Ellington on Jan. 7, according to a warrant released by state police.

Emergency services were called to the Masonic lodge after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in the building. The 911 caller said he noticed the doorway closest to Orchard Street and facing the parking lot was black and had smoke damage. The caller said he noticed embers and flames about midway up the door jamb as he pulled into the lodge’s parking lot. He and his wife then noticed smoke coming from a vent at the top of the building. The witness then called 911, the warrant said.

A responding firefighter reported fire inside the door, door jamb and interior wall. The firefighter said he found the side door to the lodge on fire. Most of the lower door frame had been burned and some of the upper door frame began burning.

Detectives arrived on the scene and canvassed the area for security footage from the lodge and some surrounding residences.

A man wearing a black knit hat, gray winter jacket and black pants, later identified as DeGrandis, was videotaped walking on Orchard Street carrying an item close to his chest around 8:07 a.m., according to footage obtained by police. He is seen walking past at least two houses toward the lodge, where he then approaches the door holding a cup, according to the warrant. A splash of liquid is seen between the door and a retaining wall near where he was seen standing before he walks away toward Orchard Street around 8:28 a.m., the warrant said.

While processing the scene following the fire, a K-9 certified in the detection of the presence of ignitable liquids alerted police of the probable presence in three separate areas near the door fire. The detectives on the scene determined the preliminary cause of the fire to be “incendiary in nature,” the warrant said.

Police released images from the footage to the media on the morning of Jan. 8 asking for help identifying the man.

On the same day, DeGrandis contacted called 911 and asked for an officer to be dispatched to an address on Hale Street extension. He said he was a freemason and his mother would not talk to him. An officer responded and located DeGrandis standing in front of the address wearing a black knit hat, gray winter jacket and black pants, which police say was identical to the clothes worn by the man in the surveillance video, according to the warrant.

Police also received a tip that DeGrandis matched the description of the man in the surveillance video and had been at the shelter on Jan. 6 wearing the same clothes as the man from the news.

Detectives from Vernon police located DeGrandis on East Street in Vernon around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. Detectives spoke with him and seized a black Motorola cell phone. Police later seized a red iPhone with a broken screen from DeGrandis on Jan. 9 after he called and told them they seized the wrong phone. He became argumentative when police said his other phone would not be returned, the warrant said.

He told police he was a Freemason and joined Lodge No. 69 after moving from Michigan in 2020. He told police he went to the lodge on the day of the fire and “some lady” took a photo of him in the area of the lodge and “now he is on the news.” Police said DeGrandis offered this information without being prompted about the fire or the lodge. He agreed to provide a statement to the police.

In his statement, DeGrandis told police he was there on the morning of the fire, saw a fire near the side door near the parking lot and then walked around the outside to see if anyone was in the area but did not see anyone. He said he did not attempt to put out the fire or alert authorities of the fire. He also said he was in the lobby of the Cornerstone Shelter and saw a photo of a person on the news that was “definitely” him, the warrant said.

He also told police the clothes he was wearing on the day of the fire had been stolen from him by another person in the shelter, but he declined to report the items stolen when prompted by police, the warrant said.

The gray winter jacket and black snow pants were found by shelter staff in the recycling bin outside the shelter and turned over to police on Jan. 9. Police also seized a pair of black shoes from DeGrandis, who was provided with another pair by shelter staff.

The employee who found the clothing items confirmed to police he saw DeGrandis wearing them in the days leading up to the fire, the warrant said.

Another shelter employee told police that she met with DeGrandis on Jan. 6 to complete paperwork and take a photo of him as a part of a new shelter policy. She told police DeGrandis was wearing the gray jacket and black hat in the photo, according to the warrant.

On the afternoon of Jan. 10, police conducted a K-9 sniff test of the clothing and shoes seized during the investigation for the presence of ignitable liquids. The K-9 alerted police to the presence of such liquids on the left black sneaker and front-left pocket area of the gray jacket, the warrant said.

Police also obtained security footage from a Gulf gas station on Union Street in Vernon from the morning of the fire. DeGrandis is seen in the footage entering the gas station and making a purchase before exiting the store and retrieving a plastic cup from the trash. He then poured gasoline into the cup before re-entering the store to receive his change. He then picks the cup up from the ground and walks west on Union Street, according to the warrant.

Police met with a witness on the morning of Jan. 12 who told them the total appraised damages from the lodge’s insurance company totaled over $29,300. He said it cost that much due to the building’s age and environmental concerns.

Following the investigation, police applied for a warrant charging DeGrandis with arson and criminal mischief on Jan. 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Man shot to death at Waterbury multi-family residence

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man committed for 30 years in Enfield break-in, attack

A man who crashed his vehicle in Enfield in April 2021, then broke into an elderly couple’s home and assaulted the husband with a flashlight — but has cooperated with psychiatric treatment in recent months — was committed Wednesday to the jurisdiction of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board for 30 years.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
TAPinto.net

Danbury Man Arrested for Assault in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A Danbury, CT, resident was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Marc Woll, the 51-year-old defendant, was placed under arrest on Jan. 3 by Police Officer Guillermo Lizarzaburu. According to police, Yorktown police officers were dispatched to a report of assault in progress at a Yorktown residence at approximately 8:35 p.m. Following an investigation conducted at the scene, it is alleged that Woll caused physical injury to the victim by punching her in the face with a closed fist. Woll was not on scene when officers arrived, but he was contacted and told to go to the Yorktown Police Department for investigation. Woll arrived at the Yorktown Police Department at about 10:45 p.m. and was placed under arrest. He was held for arraignment. On Jan. 4 at about 4:15 p.m, Woll was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Aviah Cohen-Pierson. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Woll was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.
YORKTOWN, NY
WTNH

Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam

PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue. Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon. Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead...
PUTNAM, CT
Bristol Press

Pedestrian struck by car in Bristol

BRISTOL – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday. The accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., in the area of 1461 Farmington Ave. Police were dispatched on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. According to police, one person – whose identity...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Stolen pick-up truck found submerged in Middlefield’s Black Pond

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials found a pick-up truck submerged in the water at Black Pond in Middlefield on Tuesday. According to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company, officials responded to 677 Meriden Rd. at the boat launch at Black Pond just after 10 p.m. and found the truck in the water. Firefighters entered the […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian fatally struck on Rt. 8 North in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 8 North in Shelton early on Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Just after midnight, police said that a BMW was traveling on the right lane of the highway just north of exit 13. A second car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was […]
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
SHELTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect

PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
MERIDEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy