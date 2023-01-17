ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

J’s Crab Shack closes both Hartford locations; owner cites pandemic stress

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
J’s Crab Shack closes both Hartford locations; owner cites pandemic stress Nick Caito/Hartford Courant/TNS

Two J’s Crab Shack locations — the main location at 2074 Park St. in Hartford and the secondary in Hartford’s Parkville market — have permanently closed, according to the owner of both locations.

Owner James Tinker said the lingering effects of the pandemic are the reason for the closures.

“Prior to the pandemic I was doing 50, 60 grand a week. After the pandemic it was just tough to make ends meet. I mean, $20,000 a week doesn’t cut it,” he said.

“It was a labor issue, yes. It’s hard to find help. The rate keeps going up. I don’t know how they expect anybody to survive. The price of seafood is off the wall. The rent didn’t go down. Lighting is going up. Gas is going up. I don’t want to bleed the rock,” he said.

“Also, in general, my clientele is on the older side. I think they had an issue going out and sitting in a restaurant that doesn’t have windows everywhere,” he added.

Tinker said he plans to spend some time working on his wife’s food truck. Yolanda Tinker owns Crave, which makes the rounds of area breweries and wineries as well as frequent appearances at Hartford Hospital.

“We make burgers, wings, cheese sticks, breakfast, anything that I can come up with,” he said. “Tonight at Hartford Hospital we’re making crab cake sandwiches and pan-seared tuna over spring mix with balsamic vinaigrette. I’ll try to make a go of that for a while.”

The restaurant, open for 33 years, was originally named Tinker’s. In 2010 its name changed to J’s Crab Shack. In addition to serving seafood, the spot was known for its popular Monday jazz nights and Thursday blues nights.

J’s vacancy at the market, and the 2074 Park St. location, will be filled by new tenants soon, said Carlos Mouta, who is Tinker’s landlord in both locations.

Mouta said of the main location, “I’m going to split it into two restaurants. I know what it’s going to be but I have to confirm it all first.”

Earlier this month, another longtime Hartford seafood restaurant, Chowder Pot, announced its imminent closure . It was announced on Jan. 3 that the 165 Brainard Road eatery will close in the near future. On Jan. 8, Chowder Pot posted an update on Facebook, saying the closure will happen around the end of March.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qvcc.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

CT State Community College’s first chief of police Chris Chute (center) is sworn in by Chris Watson, state’s attorney as his mother Norma Chute (left) looks on. Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Celebrate National Southern Food Day at these CT spots

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Southern food may not be as popular in Connecticut as pizza and seafood, but you'll still find gems around the state serving craveable, soulful dishes. As National Southern Food Day comes up on Jan. 22, get your fill of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Fiery crash closes road in Simsbury

NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits. Updated: 56 minutes ago. In July...
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar celebrates 5 year anniversary, offers special gift card promotion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big milestone! The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar in New Haven just celebrated its 5 year anniversary. “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this great culinary landscape,” says owner and chef Attilio Marini. “The beauty about cast iron is that you could get a even sear on the meat. It’s one of the oldest cooking metals that we use here in America, and it’s just something that I think everybody resonates with–and I want to bring back that nostalgic feel.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

I-91 south in Hartford reopens after Amazon tractor-trailer crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Amazon tractor-trailer crash closed lanes on I-91 southbound in Hartford Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. The Amazon truck appeared to crash through a guardrail. The right and center lanes were closed between exits 27 and 28, but have since […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
HARTFORD, CT
truecrimedaily

Conn. mom sentenced to 40 years for killing son and lighting her house on fire with tiki torch oil

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was sentenced to several decades in prison this week for reportedly killing her young son in 2016 and lighting her home on fire. A judge handed Karin Ziolkowski the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 17, following her convictions for murder and second-degree arson on Nov. 9. According to the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, Ziolkowski received 40 years in prison for murder and 10 years for arson, and they will be served concurrently.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
MERIDEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Boot Blacks and the Struggle to Survive in Hartford

A story circulated in Hartford toward the end of the 19th century about a young bootblack who worked on a steamship. Perhaps he found the competition on dry land too stiff; the number of boys working in the trade always grew when times were hard. But even the meager sum that shining shoes brought into the family sometimes meant the difference between eating and going hungry.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

40-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead In Fair Haven

Somebody shot and killed a 40-year-old man in Fair Haven Wednesday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide this month. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Sgt. Scott Shumway broke that news in a late-night Wednesday email press release. He wrote that, at around 8:31 p.m., city police officers received...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18

On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy