UConn women’s basketball falls down a spot in latest AP Top 25 rankings

UConn women’s basketball went undefeated over the past week, coming up with wins over St. John’s and Georgetown as part of an eight-game win streak, but fell down a spot in the latest Associated Press rankings released Monday.

The Huskies are ranked No. 5 in this week’s poll.

The No. 1 team in the rankings is the same as it’s been all season: South Carolina. From there, the rest of the top five saw some shakeup.

Stanford fell out of the No. 2 spot it had maintained all year after suffering a 55-46 loss to USC last Sunday, replaced by Ohio State. LSU moved up two places, climbing past UConn to get to No. 3. Stanford is No. 4, followed by UConn at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 8 Utah, No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Iowa.

There is just one other Big East team ranked in this week’s poll. Villanova moved up three spots to No. 22. Creighton received four votes.

Also on Monday, Dorka Juhász was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll after recording double-doubles in each of the UConn’s games over the past week. She averaged 15.5 points, 10 rebounds & 5.5 assists in the wins over St. John’s and Georgetown.

The Huskies head on the road to face Seton Hall on Tuesday, with the game set to air on SNY at 7 p.m. They’ll then face Butler on Saturday and DePaul next Monday, with both contests being played at Gampel Pavilion.