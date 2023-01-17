ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

String of catalytic converter thefts by armed group reported in Bristol

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A string of catalytic converter thefts were reported in Bristol over the weekend, police said.

Three vehicle owners spotted a group of three to four people wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts stealing catalytic converters from their vehicles on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive and Emmett Street, according to the Bristol Police Department.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun and threatened the vehicle owners, police said. No injuries were reported.

The group were traveling in a gray or silver car, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident, or any homeowners in the targeted areas with video surveillance equipment that captured the thefts, are asked to contact Bristol police.

