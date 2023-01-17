ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libertyville man charged with battery after incidents at bar, police say

By Yadira Sanchez Olson, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
The following items were taken from Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

LIBERTYVILLE

BATTERY

Daniel Keefe, 31, of the 16000 block of W. Arlington Drive in Libertyville, was charged Jan. 1 with battery. Responding officers to a report of an unwanted subject at O’Toole’s Bar in Libertyville found security holding Keefe, who was highly intoxicated and had been kicked out for patting a patron on the backside repeatedly. Keefe also kicked an employee on the knee. He was processed and cited at the Libertyville Police Department and released from custody after signing a personal recognizance bond pending a court date scheduled for Feb. 8 in Mundelein.

UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON

Joevani Cardova, 27, of the 12000 block of Wilmot Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged Jan. 8 with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, illegal possession of cannabis and speeding 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. Cardova was transported to the Lake County jail after his bail was set at $25,000.

MUNDELEIN

POSSESSION

Nathaniel A. Mitchell of Mundelein was charged Jan. 1 with possession of a controlled substance. While investigating a suspicious person, officers located cocaine in Mitchell’s possession. He has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

VERNON HILLS

WARRANT

Ruby C. Woods, 42, of the 1700 block of Longview Road in Waukegan, was arrested on a warrant out of Racine County, Wisconsin.

RETAIL THEFT

Vladimir Smorovsky, 66, of the 1400 block of Derby Lane in Mundelein, was charged Dec. 31 with driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance, failure to signal and improper lane usage. He has a court date scheduled for Jan. 18 in Waukegan.

