Report: Bears' Ian Cunningham lands 2nd interview for Titans' general manager position

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqYzo_0kHniELx00

(670 The Score) Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham apparently made a strong first impression on the Titans.

Cunningham has landed a second interview for the Titans’ vacant general manager position, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Tuesday. Others advancing to a second interview are Titans interim general manager Ryan Cowden and 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, according to the report.

Cunningham joined the Bears last January as the team's first-ever assistant general manager hire and has been a key resource for general manager Ryan Poles.

Cunningham began his career in the Ravens' scouting department from 2008-'16 before landing with the Eagles as their assistant director of player personnel. He eventually moved up to become Philadelphia's director of player personnel in 2021.

The Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson in early December in what was considered a surprising move then. Tennessee was in first place in the AFC South at the time but finished on a seven-game losing streak to miss the playoffs.

