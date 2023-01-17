ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres, Pegula Sports & Entertainment hire Roth as COO

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment have hired John Roth as chief operating officer.

Co-owner Terry Pegula announced Roth's appointment Tuesday. Wife Kim Pegula remains president of the Sabres and the NFL's Buffalo Bills, while still recovering recovering from what her family described as unexpected health issues that led to her being hospitalized in June.

PSE, which oversees the Pegula's holdings, did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking an update on her health.

Roth will report to ownership and assumes control of the Sabres' day-to-day business operations after spending the past 24 years at Fidelity Investments.

“Over the past 12 years of knowing and working with John, he has continuously shown exemplary leadership traits and I am thrilled to officially welcome him to our organization,” Terry Pegula said in a statement. “He brings to the table a vast wealth of knowledge and business experience that will greatly benefit both PSE and the Sabres.”

Pegula added that he will continue to work with general manager Kevyn Adams on the hockey side while Roth will help “continue to grow the culture” of the team. It was not immediately clear how many of Kim Pegula’s responsibilities he will assume.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Thursday's Sports In Brief

TENNIS MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jenson Brooksby eliminated No. 2 seed Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday in Rod Laver Arena, meaning a pair of 20-something Californians have knocked out the top two players in the men's bracket.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy