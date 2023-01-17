ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna returning to South Florida — here’s how to get tickets

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Madonna will bring her 2023 The Celebration Tour to Miami-Dade Arena on Sept. 9, with tickets to the show on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Madonna.com/tour .

A series of fan club and VIP presales started Tuesday. See Madonna.com for details.

The 35-city global tour, produced by Live Nation, will offer a greatest-hits retrospective of Madonna’s four-decade career as a performer, style icon and cultural touchstone. The tour also will pay tribute to the city that made her, New York.

Madonna made the announcement Tuesday morning with a, let’s call it “provocative,” YouTube video that winks at her groundbreaking film “Truth or Dare.” The video features appearances by Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, comedians Amy Schumer, Eric Andre, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens and Meg Stalter.

The tour also will include another Florida stop: Sept. 7 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. All dates will include Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue) as the opening act.

The performance will be the first in South Florida since Madonna’s seven-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach in 2019, shows that leaned into music on her then-new album “Madame X.”

Presented in a series of theatrical set pieces aided by a superb cast of 20 or so backup singers, dancers and musicians, Madonna’s opening-night Fillmore performance was long on provocation and confrontation, her impressive physicality interspersed with wildly unscripted banter.

Many also will remember it because the hall was extremely warm — Madonna said it was her call, to keep an injured knee limber — inspiring a wonderfully profane exchange with the more sensitive flowers in the audience. It was a remarkable way to see a superstar.

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell .

