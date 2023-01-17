Arrest made in Dania Beach shooting that killed 24-year-old man, deputies say

A Hollywood man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in December in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s detectives arrested Romin Audeus, 24, on a warrant on Friday.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Dec. 27, deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street after a shooting. They found Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24, with a gunshot wound .

Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and later died there, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release details about how Audeus was identified as the alleged shooter.

He was being held in the Broward Main Jail on drug-related charges, violating felony probation and other charges, in addition to first-degree murder, jail records show.