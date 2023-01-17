Led by Broadway stars, hit ‘Into the Woods’ heads to Orlando

Big news for Broadway fans: The highly acclaimed production of “Into the Woods” that wowed New York last year will make an Orlando stop this summer as part of its limited tour. And the production will be headlined by a quartet who starred in the Broadway production.

Montego Glover , a one-time Central Florida resident and Walt Disney World performer, will star as the Witch in the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical that imagines what happens to familiar fairy-tale characters after their “happily ever after.”

It’s something of a coup for Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to land a stop on the tour, which extends to only 10 cities — including theater heavy-hitters Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C. — at the moment.

This revival of “Into the Woods” opened on Broadway in July for a limited summer run, but the rapturous response from audience members and critics kept the show going until Jan. 8.

On Broadway, Glover alternated in the role with Patina Miller. Sara Bareilles and Brian D’Arcy James originally played the musical’s central couple of the Baker and the Baker’s Wife. With the shifting extended schedule, they were replaced for a time by Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus, who will perform the roles on the tour.

A three-time Tony nominee, Block won the award in 2019 for her performance in the title role of “The Cher Show.” She is married to Arcelus, who starred in “Jersey Boys” and “Wicked” on Broadway but perhaps is best known as adviser Jay Whitman on TV’s “Madam Secretary.”

Another Tony winner in the cast is Gavin Creel, who won for playing romantic shop clerk Cornelius in 2017′s “Hello, Dolly!” revival. He plays the (Big Bad) Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince in “Into the Woods.”

Unlike with most touring shows, the bulk of the Broadway cast is going on the road. Other performers from the Broadway production scheduled to reprise their roles in Orlando include Cole Thompson (Jack, of Beanstalk fame), Nancy Opel (Cinderella’s Stepmother), Aymee Garcia (Jack’s mother), David Patrick Kelly (Narrator), Kennedy Kanagawa (Milky White), Alysia Velez (Rapunzel), Katy Geraghty (Little Red Riding Hood), Jim Stanek (Steward) and Brooke Ishibashi and Ta’Nika Gibson as Cinderella’s stepsisters.

“Into the Woods” made its Broadway debut in 1987, starring Bernadette Peters as the Witch. That version was later recorded and aired on PBS, increasing the show’s popularity. A later movie adaptation, in 2014, starred Meryl Streep and James Corden.

The original production was nominated for the best musical Tony Award — but lost to “The Phantom of the Opera.” A 2002 Broadway revival, however, took home the Tony for best revival of a musical.

The current production opened 20 years later, first at New York City Center for a limited engagement before transferring to Broadway’s St. James Theatre, where it was named a New York Times Critic’s Pick among a sea of rave reviews.

In Orlando, the show will be performed in the Walt Disney Theater of the Dr. Phillips Center from June 6-11. A Dr. Phillips Center spokeswoman said current Broadway-season subscribers would have first access to purchase tickets, and the on-sale date for the general public would be announced later. When tickets go on sale, they will be available at drphillipscenter.org .

