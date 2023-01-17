ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior, AL

Miss Trussville Abbie Stockard brings awareness to Cystic Fibrosis through ‘Be The Change’ Social Impact Initiative

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – On Oct. 22. 2022, Auburn University sophomore Abbie Stockard was crowned Miss Trussville 2023. Now, Stockard is reaching out to the community to drive awareness for her Social Impact Initiative, “Be The Change – Find A Cure: Cystic Fibrosis Awareness.” “As you may or may not be aware, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Trussville teen to participate in upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville teen will be participating in the upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program that will be held in Montgomery at Frazer United Methodist Church on Jan. 20-21, 2023. Anne Stewart Rogers, the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County for 2023, is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Sean of the South: Uber

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary There we were. Standing outside the Back Forty Beer Company Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama. Me and a few friends. We had just finished watching an NFL football game on a large screen inside, and drinking Ovaltine. The Uber arrived. “Are you Sean?” the Uber driver asked. “I’ve […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Miscommunication about Moody landfill fire leads to frustration among county officials

By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An already tense situation grew more aggravating for St. Clair County officials on Tuesday night when Lisa Crane of WVTM reported that the governor’s office told her they had not received any request for assistance regarding a landfill fire in Moody. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
BREAKING: Governor Ivey declares limited state of emergency for Moody fire, EPA takes lead on response

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, issued a limited state of emergency to give local officials in St. Clair County all possible legal authorities for use in dealing with the ongoing Moody Environmental Landfill fire. According to the governor’s office, the Alabama Department of […]
MOODY, AL
Moody gets win over Oneonta, 66-56

By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor MOODY – The Moody boy’s basketball team welcomed the Oneonta Redskins on Tuesday night and sent them back to Blount County with a 10-point loss on a night that saw Davion Dozier have a monster night. Dozier wasted no time getting started as he scored 11 of Moody’s 17 points […]
MOODY, AL
Gadsden man killed in St. Clair County crash

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man on Monday, Jan. 16, at approximately 6:10 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Daniel I. Hodges, 29, was fatally injured when the 1999 Buick Regal he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. […]
GADSDEN, AL
12-year-old boy dies from gunshot in Center Point

From Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — According to the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, a 12-year-old boy died following a gunshot early Saturday morning in Center Point. “Just after midnight today, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot,” Sgt. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Lass But Not Least: Home Improvement

By Ken Lass You glance up at the clock and realize it’s 5 pm on a weekday night. Time to get your child/grandchild dressed, gather up the equipment, and head to the Trussville sports park for his or her baseball game, or soccer game, or practice. You wonder why, for some reason, these events always […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Trussville, AL
