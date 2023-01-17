Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Cause of Death of Popular Singer RevealedNews Breaking LIVEJasper, AL
Related
Miss Trussville Abbie Stockard brings awareness to Cystic Fibrosis through ‘Be The Change’ Social Impact Initiative
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – On Oct. 22. 2022, Auburn University sophomore Abbie Stockard was crowned Miss Trussville 2023. Now, Stockard is reaching out to the community to drive awareness for her Social Impact Initiative, “Be The Change – Find A Cure: Cystic Fibrosis Awareness.” “As you may or may not be aware, […]
Obituary: Pamela Hodges Pratt (June 28, 1951 ~ January 11, 2023)
On January 11, 2022, Pam Hodges Pratt, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with her lord. Pam was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 28, 1951, to Julia Frost Hodges and Sam Houston Hodges. She is survived by her loving husband Dawson, son Erick Pratt (Tammy) of Decatur, daughter Kimball Cassady of Trussville, […]
Trussville teen to participate in upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville teen will be participating in the upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program that will be held in Montgomery at Frazer United Methodist Church on Jan. 20-21, 2023. Anne Stewart Rogers, the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County for 2023, is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High […]
Mississippi man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Mississippi man was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 280 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 8:40 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, Mendenhall, Mississippi, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 4600 block of […]
North Alabama man, 29, killed in single-vehicle crash
From Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — Alabama State Troopers said a north Alabama man was killed in a Friday night crash in Cullman County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said. James W. Floyd, 29, of Falkville, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford […]
Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
From Irondale to the stars, how one girl’s dreams became a reality
By John Goolsby, For The Tribune IRONDALE — When Dr. Kimberly Sanland Robinson, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, was called to a ceremony in the Shades Valley auditorium on April 20, 1985, little did she realize that the trajectory of her life was about to change. Robinson received an […]
Sean of the South: Uber
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary There we were. Standing outside the Back Forty Beer Company Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama. Me and a few friends. We had just finished watching an NFL football game on a large screen inside, and drinking Ovaltine. The Uber arrived. “Are you Sean?” the Uber driver asked. “I’ve […]
Leeds Council honors police officers at first meeting of the year
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – Four officers from the Leeds Police Department were honored during a meeting of the Leeds City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17, their first meeting of the year after the previous one was canceled due to weather. “You are exemplary officers working for the city of Leed,s and […]
Miscommunication about Moody landfill fire leads to frustration among county officials
By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An already tense situation grew more aggravating for St. Clair County officials on Tuesday night when Lisa Crane of WVTM reported that the governor’s office told her they had not received any request for assistance regarding a landfill fire in Moody. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has […]
Pinson City Council approves monument sign for Pinson Public Library
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson Public Library Director Allison Scanlan and Library Board Chairperson Mary Stewart presented two proposals for new signage at the library to the City Council on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Scanlan received quotes for both a large monument sign and a smaller directional sign from two companies, Reliable […]
BREAKING: Governor Ivey declares limited state of emergency for Moody fire, EPA takes lead on response
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, issued a limited state of emergency to give local officials in St. Clair County all possible legal authorities for use in dealing with the ongoing Moody Environmental Landfill fire. According to the governor’s office, the Alabama Department of […]
Lady Indians take one on the chin, losing to Mortimer Jordan 71-35
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor PINSON – The Pinson Valley lady Indians’ difficult season continued on Thursday night as the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils came to the Reservation and beat the home team by 36 points. The Devils started out on fire and never looked back. Mortimer Jordan would outscore the Indians in the first […]
Moody gets win over Oneonta, 66-56
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor MOODY – The Moody boy’s basketball team welcomed the Oneonta Redskins on Tuesday night and sent them back to Blount County with a 10-point loss on a night that saw Davion Dozier have a monster night. Dozier wasted no time getting started as he scored 11 of Moody’s 17 points […]
Gadsden man killed in St. Clair County crash
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man on Monday, Jan. 16, at approximately 6:10 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Daniel I. Hodges, 29, was fatally injured when the 1999 Buick Regal he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. […]
79-year-old fatally injured in residential fire dies two days later
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 79-year-old man was fatally injured during a residential fire in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:12 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to Jesse Gaddy’s residence on reports of a residential fire in the 1100 block of Cotton […]
12-year-old boy dies from gunshot in Center Point
From Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — According to the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, a 12-year-old boy died following a gunshot early Saturday morning in Center Point. “Just after midnight today, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot,” Sgt. […]
Lass But Not Least: Home Improvement
By Ken Lass You glance up at the clock and realize it’s 5 pm on a weekday night. Time to get your child/grandchild dressed, gather up the equipment, and head to the Trussville sports park for his or her baseball game, or soccer game, or practice. You wonder why, for some reason, these events always […]
Upland apartment owners address concerns in heated city council meeting
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Fireworks broke out throughout a heated City Council over the condition of a pair of apartment complexes in City Point Thursday night. During the meeting, members of the council, a resident of the Upland Apartment complex, and members of Capstone Realty & Management, the owners of […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0