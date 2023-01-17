No water, plenty of rodents why some Central Florida restaurants shut down last week Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Three Central Florida restaurants and a food cart were shut down in the week of Jan. 8-14, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County

La Isla Del Frappe & Punchungui’s Pinchos at 11500 S. Orange Blosson Trail in Orlando shut down on Jan. 9. Inspectors found nine violations, two of which were a high priority. Those violations included not having any running water and operating without a business license.

Officials revisited the restaurant on Jan. 10. They found seven violations and issued a time expansion for operating with an expired business license. The restaurant was allowed to reopen.

La Isla De Las Papas , a hot dog cart licensed to 701 W. Lancaster Road Vin 9192 in Orlando, was shut down after an inspection on Jan. 9 that found 11 violations, including three labeled high priority.

Inspectors found an employee working with food and handling equipment without first washing hands, no potable running water on the cart and calling it a nonself-sufficient mobile food dispensing vehicle.

As of Tuesday, the food cart remains shut down.

Original Anthony’s Pizza at 1206 E. Colonial Dr. shut down on Jan. 11. Inspectors found 10 violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included a missing vacuum breaker, food held at the wrong temperatures and rodent activity.

Officials revisited the restaurant on Jan. 12. They found four violations. None were a high priority. The restaurant was allowed to reopen.

City Pub And Bitters And Bottles at 861 N. Orange Ave in Orlando shut down on Jan. 11. Inspectors found 24 violations, eight of which were a high priority. Those violations included rodent and roach activity, a stop-sale on a food product and raw food stored next to ready-to-eat food.

Officials revisited the restaurant on Jan. 12. They found seven violations. None were a high priority. The restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 43.

Volusia had 23, Lake had 17, Brevard had 12, Osceola had five and Seminole had five. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

