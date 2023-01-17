ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

12-year-old boy dies from gunshot in Center Point

From Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — According to the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, a 12-year-old boy died following a gunshot early Saturday morning in Center Point. “Just after midnight today, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot,” Sgt. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
31-year-old injured during shooting Fairfield

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 31-year-old was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:37 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Forest Drive in Fairfield. “Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
Robbery suspect’s identity sought by Birmingham PD

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives are investigating a robbery and requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Friday, Jan. 13, East Precinct officers were dispatched to a Robbery call at the Chevron Gas Station located at #16 64th Street North. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Public’s assistance requested in 2020 homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Aug. 10, 2020, on Interstate 65 underneath the 16th Street North bridge. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Condorius Sanchez Williams, 30, of Adamsville, was shot and killed inside a vehicle. Related Story: […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Miss Trussville Abbie Stockard brings awareness to Cystic Fibrosis through ‘Be The Change’ Social Impact Initiative

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – On Oct. 22. 2022, Auburn University sophomore Abbie Stockard was crowned Miss Trussville 2023. Now, Stockard is reaching out to the community to drive awareness for her Social Impact Initiative, “Be The Change – Find A Cure: Cystic Fibrosis Awareness.” “As you may or may not be aware, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Trussville teen to participate in upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville teen will be participating in the upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program that will be held in Montgomery at Frazer United Methodist Church on Jan. 20-21, 2023. Anne Stewart Rogers, the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County for 2023, is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
