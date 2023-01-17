Read full article on original website
12-year-old boy dies from gunshot in Center Point
From Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — According to the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, a 12-year-old boy died following a gunshot early Saturday morning in Center Point. “Just after midnight today, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot,” Sgt. […]
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 42-year-old woman
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Jaye was seen leaving her residence in the Chula Vista Mountain area on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the early morning. Her clothing description was […]
31-year-old injured during shooting Fairfield
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 31-year-old was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:37 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Forest Drive in Fairfield. “Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old […]
Robbery suspect’s identity sought by Birmingham PD
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives are investigating a robbery and requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Friday, Jan. 13, East Precinct officers were dispatched to a Robbery call at the Chevron Gas Station located at #16 64th Street North. […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s help identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. According to the BPD, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, South Precinct officers were dispatched to Target (4616 Highway 280) on a report of a robbery. “Officers arrived on the scene when they learned that […]
Authorities search for missing 36-year-old woman last seen in Clay/Palmerdale area
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 36-year-old woman last seen in the Clay/Palmerdale area. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Courtney Michele Williams was last seen on Jade Lake Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, wearing a green hoodie with black and white […]
North Alabama man, 29, killed in single-vehicle crash
From Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — Alabama State Troopers said a north Alabama man was killed in a Friday night crash in Cullman County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said. James W. Floyd, 29, of Falkville, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford […]
Mississippi man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Mississippi man was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 280 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 8:40 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, Mendenhall, Mississippi, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 4600 block of […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
79-year-old fatally injured in residential fire dies two days later
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 79-year-old man was fatally injured during a residential fire in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:12 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to Jesse Gaddy’s residence on reports of a residential fire in the 1100 block of Cotton […]
Pinson City Council approves monument sign for Pinson Public Library
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson Public Library Director Allison Scanlan and Library Board Chairperson Mary Stewart presented two proposals for new signage at the library to the City Council on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Scanlan received quotes for both a large monument sign and a smaller directional sign from two companies, Reliable […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
Birmingham store manager sentenced for wire fraud and tax fraud
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A manager of a Birmingham grocery store was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, on charges of wire fraud and tax fraud. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), Omar Motley, 42, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
Male victim found shot in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A possible juvenile or young adult was found shot in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street North on a report […]
Public’s assistance requested in 2020 homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Aug. 10, 2020, on Interstate 65 underneath the 16th Street North bridge. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Condorius Sanchez Williams, 30, of Adamsville, was shot and killed inside a vehicle. Related Story: […]
Leeds Council honors police officers at first meeting of the year
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – Four officers from the Leeds Police Department were honored during a meeting of the Leeds City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17, their first meeting of the year after the previous one was canceled due to weather. “You are exemplary officers working for the city of Leed,s and […]
Miss Trussville Abbie Stockard brings awareness to Cystic Fibrosis through ‘Be The Change’ Social Impact Initiative
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – On Oct. 22. 2022, Auburn University sophomore Abbie Stockard was crowned Miss Trussville 2023. Now, Stockard is reaching out to the community to drive awareness for her Social Impact Initiative, “Be The Change – Find A Cure: Cystic Fibrosis Awareness.” “As you may or may not be aware, […]
Trussville teen to participate in upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville teen will be participating in the upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program that will be held in Montgomery at Frazer United Methodist Church on Jan. 20-21, 2023. Anne Stewart Rogers, the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County for 2023, is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High […]
Bessemer man indicted on drug, gun charges appears in federal court
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Bessemer man arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 4, 2023, appeared in federal court today, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tahji Alonzo Orr, 24, was […]
