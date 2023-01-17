NASCAR Changes Drivers’ Socks And Underwear Requirements

This may make you do a double take.

NASCAR created quite a social media stir as reporters started sharing new the safety rule updates , making different items like a head sock/helmet skirt, underwear and socks a requirement instead of a recommendation.

The key context here: a fire-resistant head sock/helmet skirt, underwear and socks. Specific SFI or FIA-rated gear will be required , falling in-line with other series. It remains unknown at this time how this will be checked.

NASCAR is not the first to make this move. The FIA clamped down on Formula One last spring when jewelry and underwear checks were made part of the scrutineering submission to make drivers comply with the International Sporting Code regulations. They are required to wear fire-resistant, FIA-approved underwear.

F1 race director Niels Wittich wrote in a letter to the teams, per Motorsport.com , “The above noted regulation is written to ensure that the FIA-approved Flame-resistant clothing, including both the outer layer overalls and inner layer in contact with the skin can operate effectively and provide the designed level of protection if exposed to flames.

“The use of non-flameproof materials in contact with the driver’s skin, and in particular synthetic materials, can reduce heat transmission protection and thus increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire.

“In the worst case such materials may melt which can hinder treatment in the event of a burn injury.”

It became quite the topic as it continued to be discussed from the Australian Grand Prix to the Miami Grand Prix weekend, when Sebastian Vettel wore Puma underwear outside of his race suit before the first free practice. He said to Motorsport.com at the time, “It was just a piss-take. I don’t care, but it’s just funny that we keep talking about it.”

While it is reasonable to expect fire-resistant underwear to be required for driver safety, quite a few jokes were cracked about the fact underwear and socks were now a requirement, neglecting to mention the key detail.