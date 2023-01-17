Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
KPBS
San Diego beaches prepare for king tides
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
Coast News
Annie’s Canyon in Solana Beach is a surprise, if not a secret
Our quest for a bit of local adventure during the holidays took us to Annie’s Canyon Trail. When I first learned about this amazing little piece of Solana Beach real estate, I thought I’d discovered a best-kept secret. When we arrived at about 10 a.m. on a Thursday, however, the word clearly had gotten out.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!
San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
Drivers press their luck in Mission Valley flooding
Rescuers were out in force with lifeguards saving stranded people in the San Diego River all Monday morning long.
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
San Diego Channel
Museum Month kicks off this February with over 60 participating museums
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 34th annual San Diego Museum Month is getting ready to kick off this February. The program, which aims to promote San Diego’s vibrant culture, will be the largest ever with over 60 museums participating. “Museum Month is all about getting out and exploring...
northcountydailystar.com
Lake Wohlford Road Closure
On Sunday, January 15, a landslide caused by the recent barrage of atmospheric rivers forced an indefinite closure of Lake Wohlford Road between Valley Parkway and Oakvale Road. City of Escondido Public Works crews were dispatched to clear the road, but inspections revealed. large boulders presenting imminent fall hazards. The...
Mama’s Bakery In North Park to Relocate This Spring
Lebanese Restaurant and Bakery Setting Up New Digs Just Steps from Original Location
kusi.com
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
daytrippen.com
Poway Midland Railroad San Diego Day Trip
Known as the “The City in the Country” due to its inland geographic location, lack of urban culture, and large open spaces, Poway is approximately twenty miles from downtown San Diego. Visitors to the areas can enjoy nearby Museums, Zoos, Parks, Arenas, and Botanical Gardens, including the Stuart...
daytrippen.com
Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World
The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
Thousands of crickets killed in Lakeside structure fire
LAKESIDE, Calif. — Thousands of crickets and worms were killed in a structure fire early Thursday morning in the Lakeside area of San Diego County. Lakeside Fire Department responded around 7:50 a.m. to the 14000 block of Willow Road in Lakeside following several reports of a structure fire. Firefighters...
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
Winter storm brings high rainfall totals across San Diego County
January 2023 brought heavy rain to San Diego, with some areas seeing over 10 inches from one storm system.
San Diego weekly Reader
Two for six at Burgeon
It’s standard operating procedure for breweries to concoct anniversary releases. But for its sixth anniversary, Burgeon Beer Company amplified the trend and brewed not one, but two commemorative beers. “We knew for sure one of the beers would be an IPA of some sort,” explains Anthony Tallman, Burgeon’s head brewer and co-founder. “Simply put, we landed on a West Coast IPA over a Hazy IPA because that’s the style that we prefer to drink. We decided on the use of the CGX product so that we still continue to experiment and offer something new and unique to our customers. The American Lager had been something we’ve been wanting to brew and figured, ‘Why the hell not do it for such a special occasion?’”
Missing dog in Ramona found at the bottom of a 10 foot well
RAMONA, Calif. — Mia, an 11-year-old Siberian Husky mix, is recovering at home after falling ten feet to the bottom of a mechanic’s well on private property in Ramona. Making a bad situation worse, the well was filled with at least 2 feet of oil. Her owners say...
kusi.com
Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
Flooding partially closes Fashion Valley Transit Center
Mission Valley looks very different than it did just 24 hours ago, as many intersections have reopened after heavy flooding shut down several intersections Tuesday.
