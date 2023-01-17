ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

San Diego beaches prepare for king tides

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Annie’s Canyon in Solana Beach is a surprise, if not a secret

Our quest for a bit of local adventure during the holidays took us to Annie’s Canyon Trail. When I first learned about this amazing little piece of Solana Beach real estate, I thought I’d discovered a best-kept secret. When we arrived at about 10 a.m. on a Thursday, however, the word clearly had gotten out.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!

San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Lake Wohlford Road Closure

On Sunday, January 15, a landslide caused by the recent barrage of atmospheric rivers forced an indefinite closure of Lake Wohlford Road between Valley Parkway and Oakvale Road. City of Escondido Public Works crews were dispatched to clear the road, but inspections revealed. large boulders presenting imminent fall hazards. The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Poway Midland Railroad San Diego Day Trip

Known as the “The City in the Country” due to its inland geographic location, lack of urban culture, and large open spaces, Poway is approximately twenty miles from downtown San Diego. Visitors to the areas can enjoy nearby Museums, Zoos, Parks, Arenas, and Botanical Gardens, including the Stuart...
POWAY, CA
daytrippen.com

Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World

The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
FALLBROOK, CA
CBS 8

Thousands of crickets killed in Lakeside structure fire

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Thousands of crickets and worms were killed in a structure fire early Thursday morning in the Lakeside area of San Diego County. Lakeside Fire Department responded around 7:50 a.m. to the 14000 block of Willow Road in Lakeside following several reports of a structure fire. Firefighters...
LAKESIDE, CA
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Two for six at Burgeon

It’s standard operating procedure for breweries to concoct anniversary releases. But for its sixth anniversary, Burgeon Beer Company amplified the trend and brewed not one, but two commemorative beers. “We knew for sure one of the beers would be an IPA of some sort,” explains Anthony Tallman, Burgeon’s head brewer and co-founder. “Simply put, we landed on a West Coast IPA over a Hazy IPA because that’s the style that we prefer to drink. We decided on the use of the CGX product so that we still continue to experiment and offer something new and unique to our customers. The American Lager had been something we’ve been wanting to brew and figured, ‘Why the hell not do it for such a special occasion?’”
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Missing dog in Ramona found at the bottom of a 10 foot well

RAMONA, Calif. — Mia, an 11-year-old Siberian Husky mix, is recovering at home after falling ten feet to the bottom of a mechanic’s well on private property in Ramona. Making a bad situation worse, the well was filled with at least 2 feet of oil. Her owners say...
RAMONA, CA
kusi.com

Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
SAN DIEGO, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas

San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy