It’s standard operating procedure for breweries to concoct anniversary releases. But for its sixth anniversary, Burgeon Beer Company amplified the trend and brewed not one, but two commemorative beers. “We knew for sure one of the beers would be an IPA of some sort,” explains Anthony Tallman, Burgeon’s head brewer and co-founder. “Simply put, we landed on a West Coast IPA over a Hazy IPA because that’s the style that we prefer to drink. We decided on the use of the CGX product so that we still continue to experiment and offer something new and unique to our customers. The American Lager had been something we’ve been wanting to brew and figured, ‘Why the hell not do it for such a special occasion?’”

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO