Maddox, Herndon offer Selma leaders advice, assistance after tornado
Bobby Herndon may not be Northport’s mayor anymore, but his vow to help communities hasn’t changed. In fact, Herndon was in Selma Wednesday morning delivering his latest round of assistance after a severe tornado struck the city last week. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox was there on Tuesday, too,...
Hale County students assist with storm cleanup
On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, the Greensboro community came together in support of those who recently lost everything. “I think it is good that we came on a national holiday,” said Southern Academy junior Halee Rowley. “It was his dream to help everyone.”
Affected by last week’s storms? Here’s how you apply for help
If you live in Autauga or Dallas counties and were affected by the severe weather Thursday, Jan. 12, you’re eligible to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. You have several ways you can apply for disaster assistance:. Online at disasterassistance.gov. On your smartphone via the FEMA...
