Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise fans spot ominous clue about Neville's future
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise fans have spotted a clue that this season could be DI Neville Parker's last. While tonight's episode (January 20) followed the story of a mysterious death of estate agent and con artist Cheryl Horner, viewers were more focused on whether Neville's time on the island could soon be over.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars actor Warwick Davis pays tribute to daughter Annabelle as she makes Hollyoaks debut
Warwick Davis has celebrated his daughter Annabelle's debut as Lacey Lloyd in Hollyoaks. The star, who is known for roles including Wicket the Ewok and Professor Flitwick, tweeted a sweet tribute earlier this week ahead of Annabelle's first episode on the soap. "Shout out to my daughter, @AnnabelleLDavis who debuts...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Max faces jail threat, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Max is arrested on a serious charge. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) When Daryan calls...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star explains difficult schedule balancing soap filming with Dancing on Ice training
Dancing on Ice star Mollie Gallagher has been filming 12-hour days with Coronation Street then trying to fit in ice skating training after that. Unlike some soap actors in the past, Mollie won't be taking a break from her day job at Corrie while she takes part in Dancing on Ice, she's just having to squeeze training in wherever she can.
digitalspy.com
Former Holby City star Lee Mead unveils new look after hair transplant
Former Holby City star Lee Mead has unveiled a new look after a hair transplant. The actor, who played Ben ‘Lofty’ Chiltern on the medical drama and its parent show Casualty, travelled to Istanbul to undergo the surgery, which he said would "improve his confidence". After the procedure...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who adds EastEnders legend and It's A Sin star to upcoming series
Doctor Who's next series has added even more impressive names to its cast. The BBC show confirmed today (January 20) that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and It's A Sin's Michelle Greenidge will be appearing in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. First-look pictures of the two stars in character have been released, with showrunner...
digitalspy.com
Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent makes return trip to set
Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has made a return trip to the set of the soap, four years after her exit. The actress, who played Sophie Webster on the ITV soap for 15 years, left the show in 2019 to bring up her first child, revealing further she had no immediate plans to return.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife's Helen George shares new brunette hair transformation
Call the Midwife actress Helen George has gone from blonde to brunette. Displaying her wavy new look with an Instagram selfie yesterday (January 20), she was soon landing all sorts of compliments from friends and fans in the comment section. Victoria Yeates, who plays Sister Winifred opposite George's Nurse Trixie...
digitalspy.com
Are Emmerdale's Will Ash and Coronation Street's Peter Ash related?
Emmerdale and Coronation Street spoilers follow. Emmerdale welcomed a familiar face to the show's cast at Christmas, as former Waterloo Road star Will Ash made his first appearance as Cain and Chas Dingle's long-lost brother. Show bosses have brought in Will to play Caleb Miligan, who has infuriated Cain by...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin and Theo face Mac's fury in new Lyrik storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan and Theo Poulos face Mackenzie Booth's fury after Lyrik cancel a gig at Salt. After a misunderstanding where Theo had pulled out of the gig believing he had been replaced by the band's former lead singer, leading to a cancellation of the whole gig, Mac was furious.
digitalspy.com
Buffy stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters reunite at Wolf Pack premiere
Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters rolled back the years at the Wolf Pack premiere this week. Often pitted against each other in the cult supernatural series, as high-school warrior Buffy Summers and peroxide-blond bloodsucker Spike, the duo are still close 20 years on from going their separate ways when Buffy ended.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Frank Kauer shares hopes for Mason's future after Eric plot
Hollyoaks actor Frank Kauer, who plays Mason on the show, has opened up about what he hopes for his character's journey after his friendship with Eric. For context, Mason had been drawn into radicalised misogyny by evil Eric over the past few months, but now he's trying to turn his life back around after Eric's siege at the local pub, The Dog.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt makes a big decision over Kyle's future
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Tonight’s (January 20) episode of Emmerdale has been a rocky one for its residents as Amy Wyatt decided to make a big decision involving her son Kyle’s future. Kyle was recently released on bail after killing Al Chapman and as part of his bail conditions,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Vanessa Hehir confirms exit from soap
Coronation Street star Vanessa Hehir has confirmed her exit from the soap. Taking to Instagram, the actor, who has been a guest star on the soap playing Esther Hargrave, posted a series of behind the scenes pictures from the show, expressing her thanks for the cast and crew and penning some final words for her time there.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor shares hair transformation
Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor has shared a new hair transformation. The actress, who plays Toyah Habeeb on the ITV soap, unveiled the new look on her Instagram account, showing her opting for a much shorter length. "Time for a change. Thank you @hair_by_carmenedmondson," she wrote in the caption, with...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks unveils hair transformation as she ditches her famous blonde style
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has unveiled a hair transformation, in a change from her blonde hairstyle. The actress, who played Janine Butcher on the BBC soap, has revamped her style by dying her hair dark brown, adding in a full fringe in the process. "Change is happening. Change is good,"...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lily Slater makes big decision over pregnancy
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lily Slater has decided to have a termination in EastEnders. The teen has been weighing up whether or not she wants to go through with her pregnancy, with stepfather Martin Fowler pushing for an abortion because of her age. At the cafe earlier this week, Lily grew...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Chesney Brown upsets Gemma in wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter can kiss their wedding fund goodbye, as the former hatches a fast-food enterprise. As Coronation Street fans will be aware, the financially-stretched yet proud parents of the quads are currently saving up for their big day, but in upcoming scenes, it all goes to pot.
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity elimination
Dancing on Ice has announced the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Last week, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield were the couple with the lowest combined judges' and viewers' scores and found themselves in the skate-off this week. Hitting the ice this week...
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next month
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty isn't on next weekend (January 28), as the show will now be taking another short break until February. When the ED drama returns, Jacob's past will be revisited, while Dylan makes a new discovery and Ethan's exit story is revealed. Here's a full collection of the...
Comments / 0