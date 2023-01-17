ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Ivey begins second term with education reform push

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey isn’t wasting time as her second full term kicks off this week, as Wednesday she signed four executive orders focused on education and is encouraging the Department of Early Childhood Education to step up its efforts in underfunded areas. Improving educational outcomes for Alabama’s students...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Alabama extends time for executions, ends automatic review

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system longer to carry out executions – a move that comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state – and also eliminated an automatic review for trial errors. Alabama Gov....
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Records show the rate of state inmates being granted parole in Alabama has plummeted to a new low. The three-member board granted parole to 409 inmates and turned down 3,593 others in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The board last week denied parole...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

New secretary of state: Alabama withdrawing from voter registration group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a nonprofit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 2.7 cents

Gas prices in Alabam fell 2.7 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. That’s 19.5 cents higher than this time last month and 3.1 cents higher than this...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy