Related
wvua23.com
Ivey begins second term with education reform push
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey isn’t wasting time as her second full term kicks off this week, as Wednesday she signed four executive orders focused on education and is encouraging the Department of Early Childhood Education to step up its efforts in underfunded areas. Improving educational outcomes for Alabama’s students...
wvua23.com
Alabama extends time for executions, ends automatic review
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system longer to carry out executions – a move that comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state – and also eliminated an automatic review for trial errors. Alabama Gov....
wvua23.com
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Records show the rate of state inmates being granted parole in Alabama has plummeted to a new low. The three-member board granted parole to 409 inmates and turned down 3,593 others in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The board last week denied parole...
wvua23.com
New secretary of state: Alabama withdrawing from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a nonprofit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was...
wvua23.com
Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 2.7 cents
Gas prices in Alabam fell 2.7 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. That’s 19.5 cents higher than this time last month and 3.1 cents higher than this...
