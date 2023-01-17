ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Firefighters rescue sheep stranded on frozen lake in Brighton

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

BRIGHTON (WWJ) – A sheep has been reunited with its owners after somehow becoming stranded on a frozen lake in Oakland County on Monday.

Firefighters were called to Lake Chemung in Brighton on Monday after receiving reports that the sheep was stranded.

Brighton Area Fire Authority officials posted photos of the rescue on Monday, saying “as many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal.”

Officials said the sheep was quickly reunited with its owners and crews went back in service.

It was not clear how the sheep ended up on the frozen lake.

Photo credit Brighton Area Fire Authority

